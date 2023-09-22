“The Parkers” Stars: Where Are They Now?

The popular TV sitcom The Parkers is the spin-off of the late-90s hit show, Moesha. The TV show stars Mo’Nique and Countess Vaughn in lead roles, playing mother and daughter, respectively. The Parkers was very popular while it aired, and so were its stars. During its five-season run, the show revolved around the lives of the hilarious and charming mother-daughter duo.

Since its debut, The Parkers has been a beloved TV show, particularly among Black American households. However, things haven’t been as amazing since the show’s end. In fact, Mo’Nique recently filed a lawsuit against CBS for allegedly not properly compensating her and Countess Vaughn for their work on the hit series. The public remains uninformed about the bulk of the news, and if the network will react to her statement. Nonetheless, The Parkers ended in 2004, and the cast have all moved on to other things.

Mo’Nique (Nicole “Nikki” Parker)

WESTWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 03: Mo'Nique attends the premiere of Universal's "Almost Christmas" at Regency Village Theatre on November 3, 2016 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Mo’Nique is a prominent and accomplished actress and stand-up comedian. She portrayed Nikki Parker on The Parkers, the flamboyantly fashionable and determined central character. of Kim Parker. Mo’Nique was a member of the main cast for all five seasons of the show and undoubtedly a significant part of why it was so popular.

Since the show ended, Mo’Nique’s career has flourished, albeit with some hiccups along the way. Regardless, she has gone on to become an even more respected figure in the entertainment industry. Her performance in the critically acclaimed drama film Precious (2009) won her numerous awards, particularly the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Her comedy special My Name is Mo’Nique was recently released on Netflix, where she famously opened up about her sexuality. She is also set to star in the upcoming Netflix film, The Deliverance.

Countess Vaughn (Kimberly Ann “Kim” Parker)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 07: Actress Countess Vaughn attends the premiere party for TV One's "Hollywood Divas" at OHM Nightclub on October 7, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Actress and singer, Countess Vaughn portrayed the lovable Kim Parker, the daughter of Nikki Parker, and the second central character of the series. Vaughn received praise for her relatable and authentic portrayal of Kim Parker, and her on-screen chemistry with Mo'nique's Nikki Parker brought her significant attention and popularity. She also had a musical career before starring in The Parkers, having released an album in 1992. In 2016, she released the two-pack single “Do You Love Him?/Wifey.” The actress is also now a mother of two and has had sparse appearances on-screen. Vaughn has since starred in roles in TV shows, as well as a few reality TV shows. She was a main cast member on Hollywood Divas (2014-2016) and has appeared in the TV shows Cuts (2006) and Let’s Stay Together, (2011) among others.

Dorien Wilson (Professor Oglevee)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Actor Dorian Wilson attends the Wendy Raquel Robinson And Amazing Grace Conservatory's "There's No Place Like Home" 20th AnniverSoiree at HNYPT on November 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

While Professor Oglevee is not as central a character as Nikki or Kim Parker, The Parkers would not be the same without him. His evolving relationship with the Parkers, as well as other characters, became a highlight of the series. He is portrayed by Dorien Wilson, a veteran actor, especially in comedy shows. Since wrapping with The Parkers, Wilson has racked up acting credits on multiple films and TV shows. These include: Conflict Of Interest (2017), In the Cut (2015-2021), and Cherish The Day (2020).

Jenna von Oÿ (Stevie Van Lowe)

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 12: Jenna von Oy attends Big City Moms Biggest Baby Shower NYC at Metropolitan Pavilion on November 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Big City Moms, Inc.)

Stevie is an essential character in the show, and she is portrayed by Jenna van Oÿ. Stevie is Kim Parker’s best friend and was a series regular throughout the show’s five seasons. Jenna von Oÿ has taken a considerable step back from acting, taking on just a handful of roles since The Parkers ended in 2004. She is now a mother of two and embarked on a career as an author and public speaker.

Ken Lawson (T Radcliffe)

Ken Lawson during Launch of Fat Daddy Records at El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage)

Ken Lawson embodies the charismatic and smooth-talking personality of T Radcliffe, the character he plays on The Parkers. He joined the main cast in the show’s first season and was a series regular until the end. Lawson is best known for his role on this show, and has not appeared in many other films or TV shows since. His most prominent acting credit since The Parkers was a role in In the Cut.

Yvette Wilson (Andell Wilkerson)

Yvette Wilson during Launch of Fat Daddy Records at El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage)

The late Yvette Wilson played Nikki Parker’s pragmatic best friend, Andell Wilkerson on The Parkers. Sadly, the beloved actress passed away in 2012 due to cervical cancer, at the age of 48. Wilson was married to Jerome Harry from 2001 until 2012 when she died. The actress did not take on many film or TV roles after The Parkers.

Mari Morrow (Desiree Littlejohn)

STUDIO CITY, CA - APRIL 08: Actress Mari Morrow attends the release party for Vivica A. Fox's new book "Every Day I'm Hustling" at Rain Bar and Lounge on April 8, 2018 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Mari Morrow portrays Desiree Littlejohn, a close friend of Nikki Parker on the show. She was originally a member of the main cast in the first season of The Parkers. Morrow departed after episode 13 of season one, and made no further reappearance throughout the show. However, she has an extensive filmography and has appeared in several films and TV shows since she left The Parkers. These include 35 And Ticking (2011), Everybody Hates Chris (2009), and Sydney To The Max (2021). Morrow is a mother of two.

