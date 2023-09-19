Patriots Fan Killed Following Altercation During Dolphins Game

Tragedy has hit the NFL world as a Patriots fan was killed on Sunday. During the Patriots' game against the Miami Dolphins, a fan by the name of Dale Mooney was being taunted by Miami Dolphins fans. According to Yahoo! Sports, the man was from New Hampshire and had driven to the game to watch it go down with some friends. His wife says she received word that he was catching grief from the Dolphins fans who were in his section. Subsequently, he was punched in the head by a Dolphins fan and was knocked unconscious.

Fans in the section filmed the altercation and were confused when Mooney wouldn't get up. Eventually, they realized he was not breathing and they called for medical intervention. Parademics administered CPR and eventually brought him to the hospital, where he was declared dead. A witness told Boston 25 News about what he saw at the game. As you can imagine, it was all a harrowing experience for those involved.

Read More: Stephen A. Smith Completely Dismisses The Cowboys’ Hot Start

Patriots Fan Dies In Tragic Way

“It looked like people grabbing and pulling at each other at first at some point in the guy in the Dolphins jersey punched the victim twice in the face and that’s when the victim fell into his seat unconsciousness,” said Joey Kilmartin a witness. “The guy in the Dolphins jersey got hauled away by police and that’s when everybody noticed something was wrong a minute or so later the guy still hadn’t made any movement it really didn’t look like he was breathing."

Our heart goes out to Mooney's family and friends during this very difficult time. Stadiums should be a whole lot safer for fans. Hopefully, this situation leads to better security so that these kinds of things don't happen. Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed of the biggest stories from the biggest athletes in the world.

Read More: Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Dating Rumors Lead To Witty Song Pun From NFL Announcer

[Via]