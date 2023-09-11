Chris Evans Marries Alba Baptista In Private Ceremony

Chris Evans reportedly married Alba Baptista over the weekend in a private ceremony at his home in Massachusetts, according to Page Six. An insider for the outlet says the nuptials were “locked down tight,” and that guests had to sing NDAs and give up access to their phones.

Evans and Baptista invited only their closest family and friends to attend. Celebrity guests included Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner, all whom star alongside Evans in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Baptista herself is an actress. In 2022, she appeared in the film, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.

Chris Evans At The Academy Awards

Back in 2022, a source for PEOPLE first revealed that Evans and Baptista had been dating "for over a year and it's serious." They also added that "they are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her." Afterward, the two were spotted holding hands during a walk in Central Park. That same year, the outlet named Evans the "sexiest man alive." For the piece, he spoke about his desire to start a family.

"That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family," Evans said at the time. "When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared. So it's also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can't think of anything better." Be on the lookout for further updates on Evans and Baptista on HotNewHipHop.

