Danny Masterson Net Worth 2023: What Is The “That ’70s Show” Star Worth?

From flashbulb moments on the silver screen to making headlines in real life, Danny Masterson's career is a whirlwind of diverse roles, both on and off the stage. It’s a saga that carries the undulating waves of fame combined with the sharp pangs of controversy. Navigating through the dynamic landscape of Hollywood isn't a stroll in the park, and Danny's story shows just that. While his journey's dramatic ebbs and flows remain in the spotlight, one fact stands undeniable: his net worth sits at an impressive $25 million in 2023, as cited by CAknowledge.

An Origin Story In The City Of Angels

In the sprawling metropolis of Los Angeles, where dreams are just as often shattered as they are made, Danny Masterson emerged from a family deeply rooted in the entertainment industry. Born in 1976, this young Angeleno quickly found his footing in the world of commercials by the age of four. Hollywood, after all, was in his blood. His mother, Carol, was a manager, while his father, Peter, was an insurance agent but had his fair share of dalliances with the acting world.

Perhaps most recognized for his role as the sarcastically endearing Steven Hyde on That '70s Show, Masterson etched his way into our collective memory during the late 90s and early 2000s. With his long locks and nonchalant air, Hyde wasn't just a character. He was an emblem of teen rebellion. Beyond this iconic role, Danny ventured into various other projects. He explored the world of radio, spinning tracks under his DJ moniker. Masterson also took on roles in movies such as Yes Man and The Bridge to Nowhere. While marred by controversies, his career showcases many characters that are hard to box into a single archetype.

Behind The Reel: Masterson's Personal Sojourns

Peeling away from the characters and diving into the man himself, Danny's personal life is just as dynamic. Raised as a Scientologist, it is a faith he's openly championed and defended. Further, his beliefs have often made headlines. Masterson's romantic chapters are highlighted by his marriage to actress and model Bijou Phillips, with whom he shares a daughter. However, it's essential to note that Danny's narrative is punctuated with legal challenges. Some allegations have significantly impacted his public image and career trajectory.

Additionally, in a case that drew significant media attention and public scrutiny, Danny Masterson faced severe legal consequences stemming from allegations of sexual misconduct. Today (September 7), after an exhaustive legal process, Masterson received a sentence of 30 years following his conviction on two counts of rape. These convictions, linked to incidents dating back to the early 2000s, painted a stark contrast to the actor's on-screen persona and evoked a wide range of emotions from the public. This case, coupled with his sentencing, not only deeply impacted Masterson's personal and professional life but also echoed the broader conversations surrounding accountability in Hollywood and beyond.

More Than Just A Star: Ventures & Acts Of Goodwill

Beyond film and television, Masterson has dabbled in several business endeavors. His investments span a range, from restaurants like Geisha House to a stake in Card Player Magazine. Not just content with personal accumulation, Danny has often extended a helping hand. While his philanthropic endeavors might not be as widely broadcasted as other facets of his life, they stand as a testament to his multifaceted personality.