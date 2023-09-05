Dixie D’Amelio Net Worth 2023: What Is The Influencer Worth?

In the ever-evolving world of social media, few names have risen as rapidly as Dixie D’Amelio. As of 2023, Dixie D’Amelio’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did she amass such a fortune in such a short span of time? Let’s delve into her journey.

Dixie D’Amelio, often known simply as Dixie, began her ascent to fame on the video-sharing platform TikTok. While she initially gained attention as the elder sister of Charli D’Amelio, another TikTok sensation, Dixie quickly carved out her own niche. With over 35 million fans on TikTok and more than 25 million followers on Instagram, she has become one of the platform’s most influential figures.

Monetizing Fame: Brand Deals & Sponsorships

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 26: Dixie D’Amelio is seen in Times Square. On August 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Dixie’s massive online presence has made her a prime candidate for brand collaborations and sponsorships. In 2020, she reportedly earned around $3 million from various opportunities, including sponsorships, production gigs, and merchandise sales. This impressive figure placed her as the third-highest earner on TikTok that year. She trailed only her sister Charli and social media star Addison Rae.

Dixie’s talents aren’t limited to short video clips. In 2020, she ventured into the music industry, releasing her debut single, “Be Happy.” The track was a hit, garnering over 86 million streams on Spotify within its first two months. Following this success, she signed with HitCo Entertainment and released more singles, collaborating with big names like Wiz Khalifa.

Her influence also extends to other platforms. Dixie has appeared in web series like Attaway General and hosts The Early Late Night Show on YouTube. She also features in the Dinner with the D’Amelios series and starred in the Hulu docuseries The D’Amelio Show.

Personal Life & Business Ventures

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (-(L-R) Marc D’Amelio, Heidi D’Amelio, Charli D’Amelio, and Dixie D’Amelio attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV)

Dixie and her sister Charli have been involved in numerous business ventures and collaborations. The duo partnered with UNICEF for an anti-bullying campaign and appeared in the television special Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020. They also became the face of Hollister’s Jean Lab campaign and launched their makeup line with Morphe Cosmetics. In 2021, they co-created Hollister’s Social Tourist apparel brand and even ventured into the bedding industry with the Charlie & Dixie x Simmons Mattress. Beyond her professional life, Dixie has also been open about her personal relationships. In 2020, she confirmed her relationship with fellow social media influencer Noah Beck.

Dixie D’Amelio’s net worth of $10 million in 2023 is a testament to her hard work, talent, and ability to leverage her influence. From TikTok videos to chart-topping singles and successful business ventures, Dixie has proven she’s more than just a social media influencer. She’s a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.