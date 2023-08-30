Michel’le Worries Fans With Viral Performance, Gives Health Update

A clip of one of Michel’le’s recent performances has gotten some attention online lately, and it’s sparking concern among her fans. In the clip, she’s seen looking out of sorts onstage, and fumbling through one of her songs. The crowd sounds confused, but seems to have tried to sing along to encourage her to pick things back up. The singer then lowers herself to the ground to show off some dance moves, and appears to nearly fall. It’s unclear exactly what led to the worrisome performance, however, social media users have been speculating.

Many users believe that Michel’le’s abnormal show was the result of her being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, as she’s been open about her struggle with substance abuse in the past. Previously, she’s stated that she turned to prescription drugs and alcohol as a coping mechanism during her allegedly abusive relationship with Dr. Dre. According to reports, she was eventually put into rehab for a short time by Suge Knight, who also allegedly abused her.

Michel’le Claims She’s “Fine” Following Worrisome Performance

Michel’le took to social media today, giving supporters an update on her wellbeing after the clip circulated. “I wanna thank everyone who was concerned, or have inquired about my well being,” she explained. “I am FINE and looking forward to my next show. Blessings & love to you all. #Inevergiveup #yallknowimafighter.” Though she didn’t give many specifics, some commenters are urging her to seek treatment for substance abuse. Others, however, are condemning her and demanding she apologize to the show’s attendees.

“Y’all don’t know the struggle and battles people fight in secret,” one social media user writes. “Y’all act like she committed some sort of crime.” In a 2016 interview with Huffington Post, Michel’le spoke on her spiral into substance abuse amid her relationship with Dr. Dre. “When you’re living in it, you can’t see it. But I couldn’t believe that I was really living like that,” she shared. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Michel’le.

