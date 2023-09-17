Wayne Rooney Net Worth 2023: What Is The Soccer Legend Worth?

Wayne Rooney, a name synonymous with English football, has carved a niche for himself in the annals of soccer history. As of 2023, this iconic player's net worth stands at an impressive $170 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did Rooney amass such a fortune? Let's delve into the journey of this soccer legend.

Born on October 24, 1985, in Croxteth, Liverpool, England, Wayne Mark Rooney's passion for football was evident from a young age. He began his professional journey with Everton at the tender age of 16. His exceptional talent was recognized early on, leading him to be named the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year in 2002.

Manchester United: The Golden Era

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 03: Wayne Rooney of Manchester United celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester United FC and PFC CSKA Moskva on November 3, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

In 2004, Manchester United, recognizing Rooney's potential, secured him for a whopping £25.6 million. This move marked the beginning of Rooney's illustrious career with the Red Devils. Donning the #8 jersey initially, he soon became a pivotal player for the team. His achievements with Manchester United are numerous, from scoring hat-tricks to winning the Premier League title multiple times. Rooney's dedication to the game and his team was evident when he became the highest-scoring Englishman in the history of the Champions League.

Endorsements And Business Ventures

England striker Wayne Rooney takes part in the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola at Earls Court on March 11, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Matt Kent/WireImage)

Rooney's prowess on the field made him a sought-after name for endorsements. He has been associated with global brands like Nike, Nokia, Coca-Cola, and Ford, adding significantly to his net worth. Apart from his earnings from football and endorsements, Rooney ventured into writing. He signed a lucrative 5-book deal with HarperCollins, releasing titles like My Story So Far and My Decade In The Premier League.

Coaching Career And Later Years

DERBY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: Wayne Rooney, head coach of Derby County applauds the home supporters during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Swansea City at Pride Park Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Derby, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

After an illustrious playing career, Rooney transitioned into coaching. He briefly played and coached for D.C. United in Major League Soccer before moving to Derby County as a player-coach. In January 2021, he announced his retirement from playing to focus solely on coaching, marking the end of an era.

Personal Life And Real Estate Investments

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 15: Wayne Rooney of England, his wife Coleen Rooney and their children Kit Joseph Ronney, Klay Anthony Rooney, Kai Wayne Rooney and Cass Mac Rooney pose for a photo pitside prior to the International Friendly match between England and United States at Wembley Stadium on November 15, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Off the field, Rooney's life has been equally eventful. He married Coleen McLoughlin in 2008, and the couple has four sons. Rooney's investments in real estate are noteworthy. He and Coleen own properties in Cheshire, England, and a waterfront apartment in Florida. They also own a luxurious villa in Barbados, which they rent out, adding to their income.

Conclusion

Wayne Rooney's journey from a young boy in Liverpool to a soccer legend is awe-inspiring. His dedication, talent, and business acumen have contributed to his net worth of $170 million in 2023. As he embarks on his coaching career, one can only expect him to achieve similar success and continue to inspire future generations.