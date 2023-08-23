Race For Jonathan Taylor Begins To Heat Up

At least six teams are interested in acquiring the services of the disgruntled Colts running back. After a tense training camp, which Taylor mostly away from the team, the Colts finally allowed the star player to formally seek a trade. Taylor has been one of the best running backs in the league since being drafted in 2020. He put up nearly 3000 yards and 30 touchdowns across his first two seasons and still managed 861 yards across 11 games in 2022. That was in spite of the foot injury that sidelined him down the stretch.

Despite this, the Colts have been incredibly reluctant to offer Taylor an extension beyond his rookie contract. That four-year deal ends after this season. Some sources report that Taylor had been openly told that he would likely receive the franchise tag. This is similar to what the Giants did with Saquon Barkley. The league continues to almost criminally undervalue running backs. Furthermore, they do so even if the practice only serves to hurt the team in the long run.

Six Teams Enquire About Taylor

According to ESPN, six teams have spoken to the Colts about Taylor, with two putting forward a formal offer. This comes after the team told their star player that he had until the PUP deadline on the 29th to find a trade. It has been reported that the Colts are looking for a first-round pick or equivalent package for the running back. The identity of the teams interested in Taylor was not revealed by ESPN.

A lot of teams in the league would likely love to have Taylor in their backfield. However, the question is who is willing to give up a first-round pick knowing that Taylor will expect a contract extension if he is traded for. At the same time, the Colts can’t realistically keep him. They burned that bridge as they have held firm on not offering him a contract. Behind Taylor in the depth chart for the Colts is Zack Moss and rookie Evan Hull. The next few days will be very interesting to watch play out. This is a developing story and we’ll have any updates here at HotNewHipHop.

