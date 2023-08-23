Miley Cyrus Net Worth 2023: What Is The Pop Icon Worth?

The colorful journey of Miley Cyrus unfolds, from her early life to a net worth fitting for a child star-turned-pop princess.

By Jake Skudder
Miley Cyrus, born Destiny Hope Cyrus on November 23, 1992, in Franklin, Tennessee, inherited creativity from her family of performers. Her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, instilled in her a love for music, while her mother nurtured her acting flair. Young Miley started with small roles but dreamed big. Her audition for Disney’s Hannah Montana at the age of 11 proved to be the turning point, leading to a net worth of $170 million in 2023, according to CAknowledge.

A Pop Phenomenon: Career Highlights

miley cyrus
LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 31st: In this image released on December 31, Miley Cyrus performs at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 broadcast on December 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for dick clark productions)

The role of Miley Stewart in Hannah Montana catapulted Cyrus into stardom. The show’s success translated into chart-topping albums like Meet Miley Cyrus and Breakout. Cyrus didn’t stop at Disney’s doorstep; she ventured into a more mature musical landscape with hits like “Wrecking Ball.” From child star to pop sensation to rock revivalist, Cyrus’s artistic journey is nothing short of remarkable.

Miley Unplugged: Personal Life

miley cyrus
Memphis – October 08: Singer/Songwriter Billy Ray Cyrus and daughter Miley Cyrus attends Elvis: The Tribute at The Pyramid Arena in Memphis Tennessee October 08, 1994 (Photo By Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Miley’s personal life has been as eclectic as her career. Her relationships, pets, and self-expression have all played out in the public eye. An advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and an openly pansexual individual, Cyrus has become a symbol for self-discovery and acceptance. She’s as multifaceted off the stage as on it, continuously evolving and challenging societal norms.

While Cyrus’s music and acting careers are well-known, her business acumen and philanthropic efforts resonate just as loudly. Her investments in vegan fashion brands and collaboration with major labels speak volumes about her business intelligence. Beyond commerce, she actively supports various causes, including her charity, the Happy Hippie Foundation, aimed at fighting injustices faced by homeless youth, LGBTQ+ youth, and other vulnerable populations.

The Wrecking Ball Of Success: Conclusion

miley cyrus
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – MARCH 26: Miley Cyrus performs live on stage during day two of Lollapalooza Brazil Music Festival at Interlagos Racetrack on March 26, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus isn’t merely a singer or an actress; she’s a force of nature that has carved a niche in both music and activism. Her evolution from a child star to a multifaceted artist, businesswoman, and philanthropist reflects a fearless and unabashed spirit. Her $170 million net worth merely quantifies her achievements, but the true measure of Miley’s success lies in her ability to reinvent herself and inspire others to do the same continuously.

