Does IShowSpeed Have A Daughter?

Exploring the rumors around YouTube streamer IShowSpeed’s alleged fatherhood. Is it a playful prank or a hidden truth? Dive in to find out.

BYJake Skudder
Does IShowSpeed Have A Daughter?

IShowSpeed, a rapidly rising star in the YouTube streaming world, has been surrounded by whispers and rumors about his potential fatherhood. The internet has been abuzz with speculation, with many wondering if the young streamer is indeed a parent. The rumors about IShowSpeed being a father started circulating even before he cemented his position as one of the fastest-growing streamers. The skepticism around these rumors is understandable. Born on January 21, 2005, IShowSpeed was just 16 when these whispers began. While teen parenthood is not unheard of, with 13.1 percent of girls aged 15 to 19 in the U.S. giving birth in 2021, it’s not common.

The Mystery Of The Missing Daughter

ishowspeed
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 08: IShowSpeed attends the Strawberries & Creem and 2k management party at One Marylebone on July 8, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Despite the widespread rumors, there’s a glaring absence of concrete evidence. No details about his rumored daughter have ever come to light, and she has never appeared on his streams. While IShowSpeed has mentioned having a daughter on his streams and even featured girls in videos titled as his daughter, he is also known for his penchant for trolling and making exaggerated claims. This leaves fans in a quandary, unsure of what to believe.

What Does IShowSpeed Say?

During a live Q&A session on February 26, 2021, IShowSpeed was quizzed about his daughter. He responded that she was “in his room right now.” He even mentioned her name as “Diamond” and claimed he could hear her on her tablet. However, he refrained from showing her to his fans. This narrative continued in April 2022, when he stated that he lives with his mother, two siblings, and daughter. In June 2022, he showcased a young girl on his stream, referring to her as his daughter in the video title.

Conclusion: Trolling or Truth?

The community is divided in its opinion. While some firmly believe IShowSpeed is merely trolling, others are convinced of his fatherhood. They argue that even if the girl shown in the video isn’t his daughter, he might still have one and chooses to keep her life away from the public eye. Given the evidence and IShowSpeed’s history of playful deception, it’s challenging to ascertain the truth. While there’s no concrete proof of his daughter’s existence, the possibility cannot be entirely ruled out. Only time will tell whether it’s a well-crafted prank or a slice of his private life.

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Jake Skudder
Jake is the SEO Content Lead for HotNewHipHop. He has more than ten years of experience covering mixed martial arts, pro wrestling, gaming and music across a number of publications, starting at SEScoops in 2012 under the name Jake Jeremy. His work has also been featured on GiveMeSport, Sportskeeda, Pro Sports Extra, Wrestling Headlines, NoobFeed, Wrestlingnewsco and Keen Gamer, again under the name Jake Jeremy. Previously, he worked as the Editor in Chief of 24Wrestling, building the site’s profile with a view to selling the domain, which was accomplished in 2019. As well as his work for HNHH, Jake is also the Editor in Chief for Fight Fans, a combat sports and pro wrestling site that was launched in January 2021 and broke into the millions of pageviews within the first two years. Jake also previously worked for the biggest independent wrestling company in the UK, PROGRESS Wrestling, as PR Head and Head of Media across the company's social channels. Jake's favourite Hip Hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Public Enemy, The Beastie Boys and Body Count.