Omar Apollo Hit With NSFW Troll For Frank Ocean-Sounding Song Snippet

Last year, fans began to speculate as to whether Omar Apollo and Frank Ocean were in a relationship. A lot of this is based on circumstantial evidence. However, it is fairly compelling evidence. Both men were in Italy at the same time and social media sleuths appeared to conclude that they were hanging out together. However, some have gone on to claim that there has been a secret relationship between the two for multiple years. Apollo broke onto the music scene in 2022 with his debut album Ivory, which peaked at #74. Meanwhile, “Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me At All)”, the lead single from Ivory, went platinum and peaked at #51 on the Billboard Hot 100.

On August 10, Apollo a teaser for his new song, “Ice Slippin” on social media. The video features Apollo and his friends driving along the highway. However, the accompanying vocals felt very reminiscent of Frank Ocean’s distinctive style. While the song sounds good, it’s a similarity that many people picked up on. However, some users took that comparison further than others.

Twitter Trolls Point To Alleged Relationship Between Apollo And Ocean

Frank Ocean fucked him so good he stole his sound https://t.co/YO8B74nnXe — fagocean (@fagocean) August 11, 2023

“Frank Ocean fucked him so good he stole his sound,” wrote on Twitter user in a post that has now been seen over 11 million times. Of course, this refers to the relationship rumors from last year but also makes the hilarious implication that Ocean fucked the original sound out of Apollo. Alternately, there is the idea that Ocean fucked his sound into Apollo. Furthermore, there is the notion that Apollo did some sound-draining like a musical succubus. However, the troll was somewhat undermined by people refusing to see the negative connotation.

“Sounds like a win to me. happy for him artistically and personally.,” one person replied. “If this is how we get new frank ocean music so be it,” argued another. Despte this, not everyone was a fan of the tweet. “Nah cause omar was just minding his business what did he do to deserve this,” asked one defender. What do you think of the clip? Let us know in the comments.

