Yeat Allegedly Used A Young Thug Lyric As His Yearbook Quote

Yeat is one of the hottest up-and-coming rappers on the scene right now. His last three albums, 2 Alive, Lyfe, and AftërLyfe, were all top-ten hits. The latter even peaked as high as #4 on the US mainstream charts. Meanwhile, a collab with Young Thug earlier this year hit #6 on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart and peaked at #8 in New Zealand.

What’s more, Yeat is doing all of this at just 23 years old. He has already found massive fame and success and is likely set for a long and successful career if the trend continues. However, fans have discovered an amusing Yeat anecdote from his high school years, which is now doing the rounds on social media. First posted back in May, it appears to show a pre-existing link between Yeat and the aforementioned Young Thug.

Read More: Social media roasts terrible Complex “All-Time New York Rappers” list

Yeat’s Yearbook Quote Was A Young Thug Mashup

Yeat used Young Thug as a yearbook quote in school 😂 pic.twitter.com/cLiIILccYa — Bobbalam Media | Hip-Hop & Rap News (@Bobbalammedia) May 27, 2023

According to images shared online, Yeat’s yearbook quote is lyrics attributed to “Thugga”. Except the quote is wrong? Or at the very least, it’s not one continuous lyric. According to the image, Yeat submitted “I got hundreds on top of hunnids. That blue cheese, NOT ranch.” But this appears to a mashup of two lyrics. The first part of the quote is from “Problem”. Meanwhile, the second half of the quote is from “Homie”. The two lyrics in full are “I got hundreds sittin’ on hundreds, that blue cheese, I’m not ranchin'” and “I got blue cheese on me, all hundreds/Blue cheese no ranch.”

However, that’s not the only thing people were reacting to in the image. While most people have a very standardized yearbook photo. Meanwhile, Yeat is draped in tartan and wearing ski goggles, which is certainly a look. However, the combination of the irregular photo and the weird lyric has led many people to declare that the image is faked. Furthermore, the image has been circulating since late May, around when Yeat and Young Thug collaborated on “My Wrist”. Do you think it’s real? Let us know in the comment.

[via]