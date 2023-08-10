Don Cheadle Is Over Kevin Hart’s “Damn” Meme

It seems that Don Cheadle’s serious on-set attitude may extend to his personal life as well. While sitting down with Vanity Fair in a recent interview, the Iron Man actor discussed his career as well as new projects he’s working on. However, when the interviewer joked about how long Cheadle had been acting, Cheadle quickly let him know it was no laughing matter. The reporter was attempting to recreate the now-viral “Damn” meme from Cheadle’s 2021 interview with Kevin Hart. Sadly, it didn’t seem to go over well.

“You and Samuel Jackson have been working as long as I have been aware…” the interviewer began before Cheadle quickly cut him off. Then he was posed another question regarding his age, to which he responded, “Why does it matter? Are you trying to re-create the Kevin Hart thing?” The reporter shamefully admitted that he was trying to recreate the viral moment, but Cheadle complained that his rendition fell short. Despite the actor’s apparent seriousness, it is also unintentionally funny.

Don Cheadle Doesn’t Think His Age Is A Laughing Matter

The internet went into a frenzy after Cheadle and Hart’s interview. As the meme spread across the internet, it became almost impossible to escape. Even so, the actor and comedian remain friends. Cheadle may eventually be able to laugh at himself as everyone else has. At least one can hope.

In other related news, when Don Cheadle doesn’t have to explain his age, he seems to have amazing interactions with others. Last February, Freddie Gibbs shared a hilarious story about running into him at Super Bowl LVI. “N***a walked up to me last night and said ‘people say we look alike’ and it was Don Cheadle. The fucking goat,” Gibbs tweeted. Cheadle later corroborated the story on Twitter, hinting that he expects to work alongside Gangsta Gibbs in the future. “true story. great meeting you, nephew. to be continued,” Cheadle replied. Gibbs’ manager Lambo later shared a photo of Gibbs and Cheadle sharing a laugh during the Super Bowl festivities.

