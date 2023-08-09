How Much Does Amouranth Make A Month?

Here is Amouranth’s digital journey, her diversified income streams, and monthly earnings. Dive into the world of a top internet personality.

BYJake Skudder
How Much Does Amouranth Make A Month?

The digital age has given rise to numerous internet personalities, and among them stands Amouranth, a name that resonates with many. But how much does she earn monthly? Let’s delve into the financial aspects of this digital content creator’s life.

Kaitlyn Siragusa, popularly known as Amouranth, is not just a Twitch streamer. She’s a multifaceted internet personality, encompassing roles such as a professional cosplayer, YouTuber, and an active presence on platforms like Instagram and Snapchat. Her journey began with a surge in her Instagram profile, which led to her association with the Houston Grand Opera and Ballet House, thanks to her passion for cosplaying. Later, she ventured into children’s entertainment, establishing her company in 2015.

Diversified Income Streams

Amouranth
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 07: Amouranth accepts the Favorite Creator Site Star fan award during the 2023 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Amouranth’s financial success can be attributed to her diversified sources of income. She has monetized her content across various platforms as a digital content creator. Here’s a breakdown (via Sportskeeda):

  • Patreon: Nearly $18,000 monthly.
  • Fansly: Around $17,000 monthly, a recent addition to her portfolio.
  • Instagram: Between $10,000 to $25,000 monthly.
  • Twitch, TikTok, and YouTube: Combined, they contribute approximately $133,000 every month.
  • Twitter: An additional $5,000 to $15,000 monthly.
  • OnlyFans: This platform stands out as her most significant source of income, raking in over a million dollars each month.

Amouranth claims to make a staggering $1.3 million per month!

The OnlyFans Controversy

Amouranth
TAMPA, FLORIDA – APRIL 16: Amouranth attends the Creator Clash 2 Boxing Charity Gala at Floridan Palace Hotel on April 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Real Good Touring)

OnlyFans, a platform that has been the talk of the town for quite some time, faced backlash for its initial decision to ban certain sexually explicit content. This decision was later reversed due to widespread criticism. Many questioned the platform’s move, especially since it had built its brand primarily through the efforts of sex industry workers. Amouranth, a significant contributor to OnlyFans, was undoubtedly impacted by these changes.

Personal Insights

Amouranth
ANAHEIM, CA – JUNE 23: Cosplayer Amouranth poses for portrait at 2017 VidCon at the Anaheim Convention Center on June 23, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images,,)

While discussing her personal life, Amouranth revealed in one of her streams that she was once married. However, her marriage was challenging, as she described her husband as abusive and controlling. He allegedly abused her emotionally, forced her to stream, threatened her pets, and even controlled her finances.

Conclusion

Amouranth’s journey from a cosplayer to a digital content creator earning millions is a testament to the opportunities the digital age offers. Her story also underscores the importance of diversifying income streams and adapting to the ever-evolving digital landscape.

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Jake Skudder
Jake is the SEO Content Lead for HotNewHipHop. He has more than ten years of experience covering mixed martial arts, pro wrestling, gaming and music across a number of publications, starting at SEScoops in 2012 under the name Jake Jeremy. His work has also been featured on GiveMeSport, Sportskeeda, Pro Sports Extra, Wrestling Headlines, NoobFeed, Wrestlingnewsco and Keen Gamer, again under the name Jake Jeremy. Previously, he worked as the Editor in Chief of 24Wrestling, building the site’s profile with a view to selling the domain, which was accomplished in 2019. As well as his work for HNHH, Jake is also the Editor in Chief for Fight Fans, a combat sports and pro wrestling site that was launched in January 2021 and broke into the millions of pageviews within the first two years. Jake also previously worked for the biggest independent wrestling company in the UK, PROGRESS Wrestling, as PR Head and Head of Media across the company's social channels. Jake's favourite Hip Hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Public Enemy, The Beastie Boys and Body Count.