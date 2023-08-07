Aqib Talib’s Brother Sentenced To 37 Years For Murdering Youth Football Coach

Aqib Talib and his brother Yaqub have been in the news over the past year or so, and not for the best of reasons. Overall, it is all due to a murder that took place back in August of last year. This tragic incident took place at a youth football game that Yaqub and Aqib were both coaching. As TMZ reported, Yaqub and Aqib were upset with a call on the field This subsequently led to a confrontation with the opposing team’s coach, Michael Hickmon.

As the story goes, the altercation got heated and it was alleged that Yaqub pulled out a gun and shot five times. Hickmon was struck a few times and it ultimately led to his death. Yaqub was wanted following the incident, and he was eventually arrested. Last month, Talib plead guilty to the murder of Michael Hickmon, and today, he was sentenced. Aqib Talib was there to support his brother, and they were both extremely quiet in the courtroom.

Aqib Talib In Court Today

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Cornerback Aqib Talib #21 of the Los Angeles Rams exits the field following the Rams 55-40 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

As TMZ reported just moments ago, the Dallas court has sentenced Talib to a 37-year prison sentence. The man did not comment on the sentence, and neither did his brother Aqib. Instead, they have mostly remained silent on the case. There is no doubt that this has been an emotional case for all parties involved. However, it is Hickmon’s family that will need all of the support in the world.

Let us know what you think of the sentencing, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on the biggest stories from the biggest athletes.

