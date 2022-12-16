Back in August, a tragic shooting took place at a youth football game coached by former NFL star Aqib Talib. According to TMZ, Talib was coaching against a man named Michael Hickmon. Things were getting testy, and subsequently, a player on Hickmon’s team scored after Talib’s squad got hit with a taunting call.

Consequently, Talib was upset and ended the game prematurely. When Hickmon went to get the game ball, he was allegedly punched by Talib. From there, Talib’s brother Yaqub reportedly got involved and shot five times. Hickmon was hit multiple times and eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Aqib Talib Lawsuit

Following the shooting, Yaqub Talib was hit with a murder charge. According to TMZ, Aqib Talib is now being sued for wrongful death. For now, it remains unknown what kind of monetary damage the family is looking for. However, it is clear that they are devastated by such a senseless death.

Previously, Talib had issued a statement on the matter through his attorney. “Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life,” the attorney said. “He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”

Cornerback Aqib Talib #21 of the Los Angeles Rams exits the field following the Rams 55-40 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

Overall, this is an incredibly unfortunate situation. No one should be losing their life over a football game. Not to mention, there are plenty of kids who witnessed this game who will be scarred from what they saw. Hopefully, Hickmon’s family is able to find peace.

