There are a few prominent figures who've aired out their complaints about the current state of music. Meek Mill, for example, hit Twitter to proclaim the death of "wack music" this year, although he didn't mention any names. Young M.A. also had some criticisms about the state of R&B, saying that it isn't bringing balance to music as it once did. "Now everything is leanin one way smh so it gets played out quick," she wrote on Twitter.

This comment may have been the catalyst in a recent video 6lack posted on Twitter where he said that there's too much good music right now to actually be complaining about the current state of rap or R&B. His comments spiraled into a deeper questioning of whether it's the quality of the music or just personal preference.

"There's too much good hip-hop and R&B out here to be complaining about what we don't have. Sayin' that you miss something specific in R&B is the equivalent to saying that you miss substance and bars or whatever in hip-hop," he said. "It's always somebody who do it. The question is -- Do you support 'em?"

The ultimate solution that 6lack had to offer for anyone complaining is to go digging for music they like. There's a lot of it out there.

Peep the clip below.