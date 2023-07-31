Paul Reubens: Remembering The Iconic Actor Behind Pee-Wee Herman

On July 30th, 2023, the world mourned the loss of a comedic icon, Paul Reubens, known for his unforgettable portrayal of Pee-Wee Herman. After a valiant and private six-year battle with cancer, Reubens passed away at 70. His impact on pop culture through the decades is unrivaled as Pee-Wee Herman, who transcended children’s television and transformed into a cult-like icon. Today, we pay our respects to Paul Reubens and his comedic charm that graced television and movie screens since the 1980s.

Early Life & Career

AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 17: Actor Paul Reubens attends the premiere of “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday” during the 2016 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Paramount Theatre on March 17, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for SXSW)

Paul Reubens was born in Peekskill, New York on August 27, 1951. Discovering his passion for performing at an early age, he explored the world of acting through his years in high school. At Sarasota High School, he was named the president of the National Thespian Society. However, his efforts to elevate his abilities got him rejected from revered institutions like Julliard School and Carnegie Mellon University. However, he eventually attended the California Institute Of The Arts.

Throughout the 1970s, Reubens began exploring his talents at local comedy clubs and small gigs before joining L.A.-based comedy, The Groundlings. During this time, he began to work on the character of Pee-Wee Herman, and with the help of his groupmates, Phil Hartman and John Paragon, they fleshed out a character and a TV show that would shift the world of comedy in the years that followed.

Pee-Wee Herman: A Cultural Phenomenon

Pee Wee Herman performing at the Park West Inn in Chicago, Illinois, October 26, 1983. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

In the 1980s, Reubens introduced the world to his beloved character, Pee-Wee Herman, in the stage show The Pee-Wee Herman Show. The show began to gain significant revere and eventually led to the creation of the iconic television show, Pee-Wee’s Playhouse. The show aired from 1986 to 1990, but Reubens’ character left an indelible mark on pop culture within those four years. Pee-Wee’s childlike charm, infectious laughter, and catchphrases like “I know you are, but what am I?” became ingrained in pop culture, endearing him to audiences of all ages.

Influence In Hip-Hop

Beyond his impact on children’s entertainment, Pee-Wee Herman left an unexpected mark on the hip-hop community. Indirectly, he inspired plenty of our favorite bars in hip-hop, including references in songs from 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, and Tyler, The Creator. Notably, Joeski Love’s hit track “Peewee’s Dance” paid homage to the character, further cementing Reubens’ legacy outside of comedy.

The Legacy Of Pee-Wee Herman

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 14: Actor Paul Reubens ‘Pee-wee Herman’ speaks onstage at the 10th Annual TV Land Awards at the Lexington Avenue Armory on April 14, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

Paul Reubens immortalized a legacy in entertainment as Pee-Wee Herman. Throughout the years, he revived the characters for several pin-offs and cameos in shows like Sesame Street and even Top Chef. The character’s unapologetic quirkiness and unfaltering positivity inspired many, teaching valuable life lessons masked in humor. Pee-Wee’s Playhouse was celebrated for its diverse cast and inclusive approach, setting a positive example for children’s programming. Moreover, Reubens’ creation of Pee-Wee Herman transcended traditional comedy and reached artistic heights. Through his attention to detail, definitive aesthetics, and overall visual style, Reubens brought a conviction to his character that earned him his rightful acclaim.

Pee-Wee’s Resurgence Proved His Enduring Popularity

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – OCTOBER 15: Actor Paul Reubens arrives at Spike TV’s “SCREAM 2011” awards held at Universal Studios on October 15, 2011 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

After a hiatus, Paul Reubens brought Pee-Wee Herman back to the forefront with the 2016 Netflix film, Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday. To the fans’ surprise, the revival showcased Reubens’ ability to keep the character relevant while adapting to a new generation. At the same time, those who grew up watching him on Pee-Wee’s Playhouse applauded Reuben for his timeless comedic chops.

Conclusion

As the mastermind behind Pee-Wee Herman, Reubens’ comedic brilliance, cultural impact, and influence on pop culture as a whole. As we bid farewell to this legendary actor, we remember the joy he brought to millions and the lasting legacy he leaves behind. Rest in peace, Paul Reubens.