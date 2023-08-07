Tarik Net Worth 2023: What Is The Streamer Worth?

Tarik Celik, better known by his online alias Tarik, is a prominent figure in online streaming. Born on February 18, 1996, the streamer has made a name for himself in the gaming community, particularly in tactical shooters like VALORANT and CS: GO. Tarik’s journey from a retired CS: GO professional to a successful streamer is a testament to his adaptability and passion for gaming.

As of 2023, Tarik’s estimated net worth stands at an impressive $2 million USD, according to StreamerFacts. This figure is a culmination of his earnings from various sources. This includes Twitch and YouTube, as well as his past earnings from his career in esports.

Earnings From Twitch & YouTube

TOKYO, JAPAN – JUNE 24: Esports influencer Tarik “tarik” Celik is seen at VALORANT Masters Tokyo Lower Finals at Makuhari Messe on June 24, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games for Getty Images)

Twitch is a significant contributor to Tarik’s net worth. He earns from subscribers, donations, and advertisements on the platform. He receives $3.50 for every person who subscribes to his channel, even if the subscriber uses a free Twitch Prime sub. However, this income is set to decrease in June 2023, when Twitch removes the 70/30 sub-split for large creators. In addition to subscriptions, Tarik also receives revenue from fan donations and advertisements. He uses a StreamElements tipping page to accept credit card and PayPal donations, and Twitch Bits also contribute to his earnings.

Tarik’s YouTube channel is another significant source of income. He posts highlights of his streams, and with over 643k subscribers, each video garners well over 100k views. This viewership translates into substantial ad revenue, further boosting his net worth.

Tarik’s Earnings

ISTANBUL, TURKEY – SEPTEMBER 17: (L-R) Celine “Starsmitten” Cheung, Tarik Celik and PeterPark are seen at the VALORANT Champions 2022 Istanbul Lower Finals on September 17, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games via Getty Images)

While Tarik is currently retired from professional esports, his past earnings from this arena also contribute to his net worth. He has participated in over 147 tournaments, earning a total of $792,739.21. Tarik’s monthly earnings from Twitch and YouTube are estimated at around $90,839. This figure excludes additional income from sponsorships, donations, merch sales, or other sources.

Tarik’s Journey To Success

ARLINGTON, TX – NOVEMBER 25: Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik of MIBR competes against Astralis during the FACEIT ECS Season 6 finals on November 25, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Tarik’s success did not happen overnight. He started his esports career early, competing in CAL leagues while still in middle school. In high school, he gained notoriety within the CS community by creating deathmatch servers called FragShack. He also started streaming on Twitch under the alias NoShirtTV.

His professional CS: GO career took off in 2015 after joining CLG. He represented TEAM USA in the world championships that year. In 2016, he represented TEAM TURKEY in the world championships and won the ELEAGUE in Atlanta, Georgia, while playing for Optic Gaming. In 2018, Tarik won the Boston ELEAGUE Major while playing for Cloud9, which had a million-dollar prize pool. He made a total of $250,750 in prize money that year.

Conclusion

After retiring from CS: GO in 2021, Tarik focused on streaming, and his average viewership rose significantly. In 2022, he streamed almost daily and had an average of 21,479 viewers. Further, Tarik’s net worth in 2023 is a testament to his dedication, skill, and adaptability. His journey from a professional esports player to a successful streamer is inspiring, and his story is a reminder that passion, hard work, and perseverance can lead to great success.