The Nike Full Force Low is a basketball shoe that combines style and performance. Designed with a low-cut profile, it offers enhanced mobility and flexibility on the court. The Full Force Low features a durable upper made of synthetic materials, providing both support and breathability during gameplay. Equipped with a responsive midsole and cushioning technology, this shoe delivers optimal impact protection and comfort. The Nike Full Force is not one of the most popular sneaker silhouettes out there, but it’s definitely slept on.

Its rubber outsole offers excellent traction, ensuring stability and grip on various court surfaces. The Full Force Low showcases a sleek and understated design, making it suitable for both on-court performance and off-court style. With its versatile construction and reliable performance features, the Nike Full Force Low is a popular choice among basketball players of all levels. It represents Nike’s commitment to delivering functional and fashionable footwear options for athletes.

Read More: Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Venice Beach” First Look

“Polar Blue” Nike Full Force Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a polar blue rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. The upper is constructed from white leather with black leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh features polar blue, as well as the tongue and sock liner. The tongues also feature “FORCE” with an orange basketball branding. The heels feature NIKE and the Swoosh in black on top of white leather. Overall, this is a popular sneaker model and one that is extremely comfortable. This pair is dressed in a clean colorway which will look good with just about any outfit.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Full Force Low “Polar Blue” will release sometime in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Max 95 “Black Neon” Officially Unveiled

[Via]