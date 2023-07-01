Recently, Angel appeared in the video for Latto’s Cardi B-featuring “Put It On Da Floor Again”. The LSU hooper doesn’t make too much of a cameo, but she’s definitely there for a part of the video. This led to a bit of beef between Latto and Reese’s teammate Flau’jae Johnson, who missed out on appearing in the video. Regardless, Reese appeared to have a good time as her star continued to shine brighter and brighter. She will have her eye on the national player of the year award entering her senior year. Furthermore, LSU are expecting to once again be title contenders.

The song now has another Reese connection after she used for one of her famous TikToks. Rolling in a pink shirt and blue bikini top, Reese shared the spotlight with another LSU alum – Shaq. Shaq, who defended Angel Reese during the debacle surrounding her “you can’t see me” National Championship celebration, is a good friend of Reese’s. Furthermore, Shaq has also referred to Reese as the greatest LSU athlete of all time.

Reese And Shaq Vibe To Latto

In the video, Reese dances while lip-syncing to the Latto/Cardi bop. Meanwhile, Shaq just sort of shimmies around behind her. He absolutely tries his best, but as we all know, Shaq is more of a nu-metal guy. Anyway, it’s a cute video. Some of Reese’s other TikToks include her getting a bob, flexing her ESPYs outfit, and surprising her boyfriend Cam’Ron Fletcher for his birthday.

However, it’s been all high flying for Reese. She was very much humbled at the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup. Reese was one of the best-known players on a Team USA full of collegiate talent. After a comfortable run for most of the group stage, with Reese rebounding like a god, the team was absolutely stomped by Brazil. Furthermore, Reese had just 3 points and 3 rebounds against the experienced South American side. Then Team USA ran into the Brazilians again in the gold medal match. It was another humbling performance for Reese, who had four points and six rebounds. Team USA had to settle for second following the 69-58 loss.

