The WNBA has revealed the results of its all-star roster draft. The game is set to take place on July 15 in Las Vegas. League superstars A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart served as team captains. The teams will be coached by Becky Hammon and Stephanie White. While there was little in the way of surprises come the all-star voting, there was one major headline. 2023 first-overall pick Aliyah Boston was named as an all-star starter. That made Boston the eighth rookie, and first since 2014, to start in the all-star game. At the time of writing, Boston is averaging 14.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

When it came to the draft, the captains exercised a fair amount of team loyalty. While Stewart was the only player from the New York Liberty named as a starter, she did draft her teammates Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot as reserves. Meanwhile, Wilson drafted her Vegas teammates Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young to start alongside her. Furthermore, Wilson drafted teammate Kelsey Plum as a reserve. Aliyah Boston is the only debut starter. However, Kelsey Mitchell, Ezi Magbegor, Allisha Gray, and Cheyenne Parker are all also first-time all-stars.

Full WNBA All-Star Rosters

Team Stewart (Head Coach: Stephanie White)

Starters:

Jewell Lloyd (Seattle Storm)

Satou Sabally (Dallas Wings)

Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty)

Nneka Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks)

Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury)

Reserves:

Kahleah Copper (Chicago Sky)

Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty)

Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever)

Courtney Vandersloot (New York Fever)

Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx)

Ezi Magbegor (Seattle Storm)

Furthermore, Brittney Griner is the most decorated player at the game, with nine all-star appearances.

Team Wilson (Head Coach: Becky Hammon)

Starters:

Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces)

Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces)

Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings)

A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces)

Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever)

Reserves:

Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream)

Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces)

DeWanna Bonner (Connecticut Sun)

Elena Delle Donne (Washington Mystics)

Cheyenne Parker (Atlanta Dream)

Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun)

