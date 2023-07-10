Angela Simmons knows all too well the attention the entertainment industry brings. As the daughter of hip-hop great Rev Run from Run-D.M.C., Angela grew up under the blaring lights of the paparazzi. She has also developed quite a career for herself. But how does that reflect on her finances? According to CelebrityNetWorth, Angela Simmons’s net worth stands at $7 million USD.

Expanding On The Simmons Legacy

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 09: Vanessa Simmons and Angela Simmons attends WE tv Celebrates The Premiere Of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition And Growing Up Hip Hop at Nightingale on January 9, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for we TV)

The Simmons dynasty doesn’t skip a beat when you think of reality television royalty. At the helm, Angela Simmons, whose penchant for red carpets and boardrooms has led to a fascinating journey that totals a $7 million net worth. Born into the limelight as Rev Run’s daughter, she hails from the family that catapulted Run’s House into MTV stardom. Yet, she’s more than a privileged surname. Her story speaks volumes about determination, a spirit nurtured in the early days of her life.

Mastering The Reality TV Wave

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 02: Angela Simmons and Ludacris attend 2017 Luda day weekend Day Party at Elleven45 on September 2, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

MTV’s Run’s House offered Angela her first taste of television, chronicling the lives of a hip-hop family. But the budding starlet wanted more, and she found it in Daddy’s Girls. Following Angela and her sister Vanessa’s exploits, it was a testament to her charm and relatability, contributing significantly to her growing net worth. Then came Growing Up Hip Hop, where she transcended the typical reality star persona, painting herself as a tenacious businesswoman. The show spotlighted Angela’s resolution and spirit, quickly winning millions’ hearts. She also acts as a television producer, capitalizing on the reality TV wave.

A Peek Into Angela’s Life & Controversies

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Reality television is not for the faint of heart; Angela’s life has seen its fair share of ups and downs. Her love life, for instance, has been a roller-coaster ride, providing fodder for the rumor mill. Her engagement to Sutton Tennyson, which sadly ended with his untimely demise, and her speculated relationship with Romeo Miller, stirred media attention. Yet, she has managed to weather the storm gracefully, maintaining her upbeat attitude and staying focused on her career and son. These days, Angela’s love is locked down with rapper and CMG giant Yo Gotti.

The Boardroom Beckons: Simmons’s Outside Ventures

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Angela Simmons attends the Angel Ball 2019 at Cipriani Wall Street on October 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)

However, Angela isn’t just about television. She flexed her entrepreneurial muscles when she co-founded the sneaker brand Pastry with Vanessa. The brand’s success was unprecedented, with sales topping $50 million within two years of launch. Angela didn’t stop there; she later started an eponymous lifestyle brand incorporating fitness, fashion, and beauty products. Each venture, bolstering her net worth, reflected Angela’s commitment to her passion and entrepreneurial spirit.

Unraveling The Simmons Saga: A Comprehensive Look

Every step of Angela Simmons’s journey has been a masterstroke in adapting, enduring, and innovating. Her rise from Run’s House to becoming a respected entrepreneur is no less than a tale of grit. Simultaneously, the controversies in her life echo her resilience, mirroring her unwavering dedication to growth and personal evolution. Beyond television and her entrepreneurial journey, Angela remains a symbol of strength for many, navigating the maze of fame with poise and determination. Her $7 million net worth is not just a monetary estimate; it’s a quantifiable measure of her journey, success, and, most importantly, her spirit.