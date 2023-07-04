Bronny James has a very interesting summer ahead of him. Of course, the kid is going to USC in the Fall. It will be his first season of college hoops. Although, it may also be his last as many suspect that he will go to the NBA in 2024. Overall, there is a whole lot of fanfare surrounding this, and it is easy to see why. However, no one knows for sure how things will go for the kid. He is still very young, and when it comes to college ball, absolutely nothing is 100 percent guaranteed.

Last night, Bronny found himself in a bit of a jam. However, it wasn’t a jam that was particularly serious. As we reported earlier today, the Sierra Canyon High School star was turned away from Saweetie’s birthday party in Hollywood. The artist was hosting her party at Poppy when Bronny and Shareef O’Neal came through with some friends. They were denied entry to the party and were told to turn around and go somewhere else. As TMZ reports, that is exactly what they did.

However, a new update in the story has been given. TMZ is now confirming that the teenagers were sent away due to their age. Poppy is a place that serves alcohol, and Bronny is only 18. The legal drinking age in the United States is 21, and therefore, it would have been illegal for the young man to be there. Ultimately, it is no big deal as he will just have to wait a few years before going to such parties. Once he is in the NBA, there will be lots of time for that.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to track the future star’s progress. He showed a ton of promise in High School and USC is looking to be a massive opportunity. Let us know what you think of his potential, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates on this story.

