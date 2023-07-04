Bronny James is going to be going to USC this upcoming year. Overall, this is going to be amazing to watch. Of course, the oldest son of LeBron James has been putting in work on the basketball court. He had some truly exciting seasons at Sierra Canyon. Moreover, there are many people out there who believe that he can eventually make it to the NBA. In fact, ESPN has him going 17th overall in next year’s draft. This would be absolutely huge, and it would likely lead to a new home for LeBron.

That said, Bronny has one more summer before he heads off to college, where he will face the biggest challenge of his life. Having said that, it should come as no surprise that he would want to party it up before going back to work. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned for him last night. According to TMZ, Bronny, and Shareef O’Neal were trying to get into Saweetie’s birthday party in Hollywood. However, they were promptly denied entry.

Bronny Gets Denied

HOUSTON, TX – MARCH 28: Bronny James #6 of McDonald’s All American Boys West is seen during the McDonalds All American Basketball Games at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

As it turns out, this all went down at Poppy. The two famous sons were with a group of friends, and every single person in the entourage was turned away. It is certainly unfortunate, although it makes sense. Bronny is not of drinking age yet, so the club probably just wanted to avoid any serious problems. Soon enough, the young star won’t be having these kinds of issues.

Regardless of this latest incident, it is going to be fun to watch Bronny at USC this year. We imagine he is going to attract a whole bunch of fans, which will be great for the school. Let us know if you will be tuning in, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

