One of the best sneakers in the Jumpman range would have to be the Air Jordan 1 Low. Overall, this is a very versatile shoe that can be worn pretty well anywhere, on any occasion. However, there are some haters out there. Some would say that this is a shoe that pails in comparison to the High OG. Although, those people are just talking nonsense. This is a great shoe that contains the best design aspects of the Jordan 1, all while giving us a low-top silhouette. At the end of the day, these have a solid place in the sneaker world.

Now, the Air Jordan 1 Low is actually getting a new accessible option. This new offering is called the Air Jordan 1 Low FlyEase. FlyEase is something we have already seen a lot of in the past. Essentially, it makes the shoes easier to get in and out of. This trade-off comes with some changes to the overall design of the Jordan 1. However, it is all for a good cause as it allows those with disabilities to rock some of the best shoes ever made.

A New FlyEase Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Nike

In the images throughout this article, you can find the Air Jordan 1 Low FlyEase in a fantastic “Sky J Purple” offering. Firstly, the shoe begins with a white leather base on the toe box and the side panels. Secondly, we get some purple on the overlays. This comes together to create a color scheme that is going to be very familiar to a lot of people. That said, it is still quite nice and many people are going to enjoy them.

More Photos

No release date has been revealed, however, they are expected to be released for a price of $130 USD.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

