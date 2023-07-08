Some classic hip-hop songs will remain timeless no matter when they are played. Whether listeners were alive or not when released, fans know and appreciate their impact on the genre. Many started a new era that evolved, and others are locked in the time capsule they came from. This year marks the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, and there have been celebrations, documentaries, concerts, and more honoring the genre throughout the year.

With the power of the internet and the passion of our icons passing stories on, hip hop has become the most popular genre in the world. Please note that none of our choices in this article would be possible without songs like “The Message,” “Rapper’s Delight,” and “Planet Rock.” We have omitted them from our list (in no particular order) to leave room for those that will cause little to no debate.

“Protect Ya Neck” – Wu-Tang Clan (1992)

This song is from one of hip hop’s most popular groups. Music lovers who don’t listen to rap know their name, and their logo is iconic. This song showcases several core aspects of the group. This is fitting, considering it was their first single, initially released in 1992. Later, it was re-released in 1993 to much greater fanfare.

The original only brought them success in the underground scene since they released it independently on their own label. The track features RZA’s trademark gritty production as each member brings aggression and wordplay to the dusty drums and minimalist melody. This track helped set the tone for “hardcore” rap and directly contrasted the jazzier outputs from other groups in New York.

“Electric Relaxation” – A Tribe Called Quest (1994)

Multiple generations have celebrated and heard this classic hip hop song. Some know the original track, and others recognize it from the intro for The Wayans Bros. Younger listeners heard its iconic sample from Ronnie Foster’s “Mystic Brew” on ”Forbidden Fruit” by J. Cole feat Kendrick Lamar. No matter when you heard it, the smooth bassline and peaceful melody stuck with you.

Q-Tip and Phife Dawg trade fun and clever verses about interactions with women on the track. The back and forth keeps listeners locked in because they don’t know who will pop in next. Q-Tip produced this one, along with many other songs in their discography. Tracks like this paved the way for artists like Saba, Cordae, Mick Jenkins, and more, who shine on jazz-based hip-hop productions.

“Nuthin But A “G” Thang” – Dr.Dre feat. Snoop Dogg (1993)

Two hip hop titans still active in the rap game today dominated this classic. They gained their titan status by bringing this distinctive West Coast sound to the game. Of course, Dre’s fame origins began in his days as a producer in N.W.A. However, the production of his solo work after that era ended took him to the next level.

Glitzy synthesizers helped lay the groundwork for a new genre called “G-Funk.” Snoop and Dre established a chemistry that would boost their careers. This was their second single together and the first for Dre’s solo debut album, The Chronic. Songs like this paved the way for West Coast artists like Larry June and YG, who take aspects from music and make it work in their favor.

“Straight Outta Compton” – N.W.A (1988)

This is a classic hip hop song that may have reached a new generation through the movie of the same name. N.W.A was a pioneer in the genre of “gangsta rap.” In the song, each group member introduces themselves and details what will happen to those who cross them. The song is abrasive, with production from Dr. Dre and DJ Yella. This track paved the way for aggressive rap artists to say precisely what they wanted, how they wanted.

The early 2000s had many pivotal moments, and Missy was central to several. On this track, she showed how she helped lay the groundwork for women in rap today. While not as explicit as today’s artists, Missy still asserts confidence in her sexuality throughout the song. Her delivery makes the track fun and danceable through her creative delivery, rhymes, and of course, the iconic backmasking used in the song’s chorus. She employs the same technique in the song’s second verse, too. Also, she produced the track with Timbaland. Music moments such as this helped pave the way for artists like Megan Thee Stallion.

What are some of your favorite hip-hop classics?

