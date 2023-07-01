Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins has reportedly been arrested in Nashville on felony aggravated assault charges. Haskins was taken into custody on June 29 after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend on June 22. Haskins was a fourth-round draft pick for the Titans in 2022 and appeared in 15 games, rushing for 93 total yards.

The June 22 assault reportedly happened after Haskins saw that his girlfriend, Makiah Green, had liked a picture from another man on Instagram. The two argued, with Haskins pinning Green to the bed and strangling her with both hands after she refused to stop throwing his shoes on the ground. After he stopped strangling her, the two reportedly slapped each other repeatedly.

Read More: Police say death of former NFL QB Ryan Mallett was a “tragic accident”

Haskins Arrested After Second Altercation

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 30: Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins (25) returns the punt in the second quarter during the NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans on October 30, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Reportedly, Haskins was arrested Thursday following a second altercation with Green. After arguing at dinner, Haskins reportedly returned home without Green. Forced to Uber home, Green allegedly threw a glass at Haskins before locking herself in the bedroom. Reportedly, Haskins then broke down the bedroom door and began arguing with Green. At this point, Green reportedly tore a chain off Haskins’ neck. After he reportedly broke her phone, Green took Haskins’ phone and claimed to see Snapchat messages from “naked women”, prompting her to allegedly break Haskins’ phone.

Furthermore, Haskins has alleged that Green choked him from behind with a broom before throwing his Playstation 5 through the wall. Both were arrested and have since made bond. Green was charged with aggravated assault and felony vandalism. Haskins was held on a $10,000 bond while Green was held on $7500. The Titans running back will appear in court on July 10 in Jefferson County. Additionally, the Titans said that they are “aware of the situation and gathering additional information.” This is a developing story and we’ll have any updates here at HotNewHipHop.

[via]