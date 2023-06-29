Bruce Brown had a career year during the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 80 games and broke double-digits in points per game for the first time since being drafted in 2018. Furthermore, he was a key piece off the bench for the Nuggets during the playoffs, as they cruised to the NBA title. Brown had 11.5 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists during the regular season. The Nuggets represent the third team of Brown’s career. He was drafted by the Pistons, spent time in Brooklyn in the 2021-22 season before finding his way to Denver.

However, financial constraints in Denver meant that they were unable to pursue an extension with Brown before free agency, which begins on June 30. Meanwhile, Brown’s 2022-23 numbers have started to attract a number of big-name suitors once the signing period officially begins. As things stand, three teams are currently in the race for Brown.

Bruce Brown’s Free Agency Suitors Revealed

Sources: Bruce Brown intends to meet with the Mavs soon after the opening of free agency. Brown is expected to have several suitors and has not ruled out a return to Denver despite the financial constraints. His market is $12.4M midlevel but Nuggets are limited to $7.8M. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 29, 2023

Brown’s first suitor is a return to the Denver Nuggets. On the one hand, it’s the place where Brown has found the most success in his career so far. However, the Nuggets would be about to offer him $7.8 million, which is about $5 million less than his perceived market value. Meanwhile, the Lakers are “increasingly confident” that they would be able to acquire Brown’s services. However, the Lakers would either need to cut players or lowball Brown to acquire his services.

That just leaves his newest suitor – Dallas. With Kyrie Irving’s future uncertain, the Mavericks have money to spend and a need for depth. Per Tim McMahon of ESPN, Brown is expected to meet with Dallas in the first days of free agency. While most Mavericks rumors are connecting them to bigs, Brown is definitely a cheaper option to better round out the roster. Where do you think Brown will land? Let us know in the comments. Furthermore, follow all the latest NBA news here at HotNewHipHop.

