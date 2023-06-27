Tobias Harris has been garnering a lot of attention lately. However, it may not be for any reason that he would like it to be. Before Bradley Beal was traded to the Phoenix Suns, Harris was mentioned in a potential trade. At the time, the Suns were thinking about moving on from DeAndre Ayton. A plan that has since been put on the back burner. However, one of the landing spots for Ayton would have been in Philadelphia. As the rumor went, Harris would have been dealt to Pheonix.

However, now the Suns are claiming that they are sticking with Ayton. At least for one more season. For Harris, he still remains in Philadelphia. But it does seem like the trade talk is started to wear thin. In a recent interview, Harris was asked about his thoughts on being traded from Philadelphia. Let’s just say he didn’t sound too thrilled by the idea of starting new somewhere else. Check out the clip below.

Tobias Harris Frustrated With Trade Talk

"Casual Sixers fans, they'll trade me for a Crumbl Cookie… You're not getting a 6'9 forward back who can damn near shoot 40% from 3, guard other teams best player, post-up, drive, play 70+ games."



Tobias Harris on being in trade rumors



(via @NBCSPhilly)pic.twitter.com/0r2DfITF8o — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 27, 2023

To be fair, Harris did say it was only the casual fans that would want him gone for a cookie. Depending on the cookie and the amount of cookies I would receive, it would be hard for me to not want to trade everybody. Nevertheless, it seems that Harris feels slighted by the trade rumors.

The 6’9 forward does have the numbers to back up a great season. Last year, Harris averaged 14 points and 5 rebounds for the Sixers. Both numbers are a little below his career average. However, this past season in Philadelphia may have been the most talent that Harris has played around. There are a lot of questions left to be answered in Philadelphia before the start of next season. A big one will be if Tobias Harris is still on the roster for opening night. For the latest news in sports, keep it right here with HNHH.

