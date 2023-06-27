Tim Legler has built a great career out of being a respected studio analyst. The former NBA sharpshooter always brings his A-game to the studio desk when discussing the game. On Tuesday, Legler joined the crew on ESPN‘s ‘First Take‘ to talk about the league. Including the future of the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers were stacked with talent this past season. However, a team with two NBA MVPs came up short of appearing in the Eastern Conference Finals. A season that could be looked at as a failure.

For Legler, he doesn’t believe the Sixers will do anything greater than they already have. “[James Harden] disappears in 4th quarter of games where he doesn’t want any part of that moment… Joel Embiid’s body language shows it every time James Harden looks like that… He saw the same thing with Ben Simmons.” Harden did disappear in vital moments during the Sixers elimination game against the Boston Celtics. Philadelphia fans know all too well how painful it is to see a superstar not show up in the big moments.

Where Do The 76ers Stand In The NBA Hierarchy?

While Legler torched Harden’s recent play, he still offered an answer to the franchise’s issue. Legler believes the franchise already has its next star on the team. Tyrese Maxey blossomed in this past season’s playoff run for Philadelphia. Legler isn’t the only one shouting praises for the young guard. However, Legler does feel that Maxey will never reach his full potential with Harden on the roster. As painful as it may sound, moving on from Harden is starting to make more sense as the days go on.

Every team is looking up and down their roster on how to get better before next season. The Denver Nuggets were the deepest and most talented team at the finish line. Now, who is going to take it upon themselves to challenge Denver for their throne next season? What moves do the 76ers need to make in order to finally win the Eastern Conference? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section. For the latest news in sports, keep it right here with HNHH.

