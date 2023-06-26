The Portland Trail Blazers have been the topic of discussion many times this summer. However, those discussions aren’t always good. The franchise seems to be at a crossroads with superstar Damian Lillard on the future. Lillard has long stayed loyal to the franchise in hopes of bringing a championship to the city. But sadly, the franchise has been unable to build a strong enough team around Lillard to finish the job. But that discussion can be saved for another day. There’s good news coming out of Portland today.

On Monday, the NBA announced that the Trail Blazers will officially have a G-League affiliate this upcoming season. The Rip City Remix will be the official name of the organization. The NBA has seen massive growth in its developmental league. Including a G-League star being drafted third overall in Scoot Henderson. As fate would have it, Henderson was selected by the Trail Blazers with that pick. Check out the logo and team colors of the new G-League franchise below.

Rip City Remix Taking Portland By Storm

new t̶r̶a̶c̶k̶ team just dropped pic.twitter.com/tVqvalUD8n — Rip City Remix (@ripcityremix) June 26, 2023

With the introduction of NIL, the landscape of college athletics has changed forever. However, athletes looking to make it in the NBA have an alternate path instead of college. The G-League has shown steady growth over the years. Including more and more NBA teams getting affiliated teams for their franchise. Henderson going in the Top 5 of this year’s draft could be an eye-opening lesson for those looking to take the G-League route.

Undoubtedly the G-League is good for the NBA. Having a minor league system has already proven to be good for players already in the league but not quite ready to be a part of their franchise. The MLB has long been successful with the minor leagues. As the NFL is starting to use leagues like the XFL and USFL as their own minor league systems. The Trail Blazers will now have a place to keep young talent that is hungry to make the main roster. Do you see the G-League becoming more successful than college basketball? Let us know in the comment section. For the latest news in sports, keep it right here with HNHH.

