Nick Cannon has a lot of kids. 12 is the exact number at the time of writing. A lot has been said about Cannon’s proclivity for procreation, especially by Cannon himself. This has often landed him hot water, when he has joked about impregnating women like Taylor Swift and Bianca Blair.

What has also gotten him in trouble is the issues that come with having so many children with so many women. In chronological order from the last few months, Cannon has forgotten the name of one of his children. Furthermore, he admitted that he may have sent some Mother’s Day cards to the wrong people. Additionally, he’s been accused of not paying child support to certain women because of how many kids he has.

Cannon Reveals The Steps He’s Taking To Introduce His Family To Each Other

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 10: Nick Cannon visits SiriusXM’s ‘The Howard Stern Show’ at SiriusXM Studios on April 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

However, Cannon is having to navigate the waters of telling his kids that they have a lot of siblings. “As much as that may be a wish of mine, I’ve got to respect that’s not a wish of everyone’s,” Cannon said about getting all 12 kids in the same room. “I think that we’ll get there. One of the things I’ve witnessed from some of my elders in the game, once the children get of age to make their own decisions, it’ll happen. Because they’re currently under their mothers’ jurisdiction, I’m trying to play by the moms’ rules. But once they can make their own decisions, I would hope and pray that we’ll have established a strong enough relationship that they’ll want to come hang out with me.”

Apparently, the issue has come up recently regarding his six-year-old son Golden. “I think he’s kind of already figured it out. He knows he has other siblings. Even within his own house, he’s not an only child,” Cannon continued. “He knows about his older siblings. He’s been around the younger ones. He’s been around them, just nobody talks about it. It’s not like, ‘This is your brother or your sister. And I think the school that he’s in, he’s on the internet. He knows his dad is known for having a lot of kids,” he noted, though he said the second grader has never asked. The time is now before another kid at the school says [something],” he suggested. “But I think it’s not going to be a difficult conversation.”

