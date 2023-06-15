Shaq is someone that has a propensity to go viral. Overall, this is mostly due to the fact that he is constantly offering hilarious commentary on Inside The NBA. He has been with TNT for quite some time now, and he has done a great job with Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley. However, the man has many talents beyond just talking about the game of basketball. For instance, he is also a DJ who has played at some massive music festivals. Most recently, he brought his talents to a NASCAR race in Sonoma.

That said, the most recent viral moment involving Shaq has to do with the now infamous Home Depot girl. Essentially, a young woman posted herself working at Home Depot. Moreover, she noted that she would never do OnlyFans and prefers working her 9-5 job. For some reason, this made her go viral on Twitter. Although, things went South as she eventually made some unsavory remarks about sex workers. Shaq subsequently DM’d her to let her know not to get too worked up about it. She then leaked these DMs and the rest is history.

Read More: Shaq Warns Producers: “I’m Coming For That Throne”

Shaq In Orange And White

As a way to capitalize on this virality, Shaq took to social media where he delivered a hilarious video on Instagram. In the clip above, the former NBA superstar goes right to Home Depot and even puts on the apron. Overall, he seemed to fit right in with the employees as he mingled with them and made jokes. Moreover, he made one family’s day by buying them some appliances. It was an incredible gesture that definitely went a very long way.

While the viral Home Depot girl craze dies down, at least Shaq found a way to have some fun about it. After all, the NBA season is now over, and he has to find something to do. Perhaps more DJ gigs will be on the horizon for him. Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section below.

Read More: Shaquille O’Neal Supports LeBron James Statue Outside Crypto.Com Arena