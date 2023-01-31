Chad Johnson is someone who made a whole lot of money while playing in the NFL. He was an elite wide receiver who was able to accomplish a whole lot. Overall, this landed him some lucrative contracts where he was able to acquire lots of cash.

However, Johnson has never lived a particularly lavish lifestyle. He has always been okay with living life with just its basic necessities. At the end of the day, this has allowed Johnson to retain the earnings he made throughout his storied career.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson looks on prior to a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Chad Johnson The Saver

During an appearance on Club Shay Shay, Johnson to Shannon Sharpe about how much money he was truly saving. As he reveals in the clip below, he retained 83 percent of his money by flying on Spirit Airlines. Furthermore, he would wear fake jewelry, and never overindulged in clothing.

“If you can get to a point in your career where your name becomes bigger than anything you can purchase, there’s your value,” Johnson said. “Why am I driving a Rolls Royce and I’m Ocho?” Overall, it is a very unique point that certainly impressed Sharpe.

Eventually, Sharpe asked Johnson about how he explains this to his family. As the former NFL star revealed, it has been difficult but they ultimately understand. Moreover, Johnson has allowed his kids to enjoy some lavish goods in their youth. However, once they become adults, he wants them to make it on their own, while never living above their means.

This is a great way to live, as it ultimately ensures that he will stay wealthy forever. It is a message that many other athletes need to hear.

Let us know what you think of Johnson’s philosophy, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

