Kobe Bryant Remembered By Fans Three Years After His Passing
Kobe Bryant received numerous tributes today.
Today is a sad day for many Lakers fans as it marks the day that Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna tragically died. On January 26th, the two were traveling with seven others via helicopter. They were on their way to a basketball game when their helicopter subsequently crashed into a mountain.
Overall, it was one of the worst days in the history of the NBA. Kobe had numerous plans for the future while Gianna was a future superstar. Additionally, it was incredibly tragic to have other children and parents lost in the crash. It was a senseless tragedy that still feels surreal.
Kobe Bryant Remembered
Today is January 26th, 2023, which means it has been a full three years since the incident. Overall, it is hard to believe it has been that long. For many, it feels like just yesterday when we got the news of this tragedy. In the post below, ESPN reminded us of just how long ago it has been.
With this being the three-year anniversary, numerous fans took to Twitter to share their fondest memories of Kobe. As you can imagine, there were a lot of great clips shared. Many came from his early years, while others spoke about his last few seasons with the Lakers.
“Kobe Bean Bryant, one of the fiercest competitors to ever play any sport. People continue to leave him out of their top 5, and it blows my mind,” Joseph Vincent wrote. “Kobe Bryant and Hakeem Olajuwon giving each other a long hug after Kobe’s last career game in Houston: Loved this moment,” another Twitter user said.
Tell us your favorite Kobe Bryant moments, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sports world.
