Today is a sad day for many Lakers fans as it marks the day that Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna tragically died. On January 26th, the two were traveling with seven others via helicopter. They were on their way to a basketball game when their helicopter subsequently crashed into a mountain.

Overall, it was one of the worst days in the history of the NBA. Kobe had numerous plans for the future while Gianna was a future superstar. Additionally, it was incredibly tragic to have other children and parents lost in the crash. It was a senseless tragedy that still feels surreal.

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on December 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Kobe Bryant Remembered

Today is January 26th, 2023, which means it has been a full three years since the incident. Overall, it is hard to believe it has been that long. For many, it feels like just yesterday when we got the news of this tragedy. In the post below, ESPN reminded us of just how long ago it has been.

Three years ago today, the world lost Kobe and Gianna Bryant 🤍 pic.twitter.com/s1DFx74x7P — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2023

With this being the three-year anniversary, numerous fans took to Twitter to share their fondest memories of Kobe. As you can imagine, there were a lot of great clips shared. Many came from his early years, while others spoke about his last few seasons with the Lakers.

“Kobe Bean Bryant, one of the fiercest competitors to ever play any sport. People continue to leave him out of their top 5, and it blows my mind,” Joseph Vincent wrote. “Kobe Bryant and Hakeem Olajuwon giving each other a long hug after Kobe’s last career game in Houston: Loved this moment,” another Twitter user said.

RIP Kobe Bryant. Still one of my all time favorite videos 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/IhphTolQD5 — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) January 26, 2023

Kobe Bryant passed away 3 years ago today 🕊

pic.twitter.com/2nrOPxDPzl — memory lane (@bitchiwas999) January 26, 2023

Kobe Bean Bryant, one of the fiercest competitors to ever play any sport. People continue to leave him out of their top 5, and it blows my mind. A look back at his final game, a memorable night where Bryant left the fans with one last farewell present. RIP legend. pic.twitter.com/dOqHdYlICM — Joseph Vincent (@BoredFilm) January 26, 2023

Kobe Bryant and Hakeem Olajuwon giving each other a long hug after Kobe’s last career game in Houston:



Loved this moment. pic.twitter.com/rqkxCa0Cbl — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) January 26, 2023

"He responded like Julius Randle…He's not intimidated by anybody"



— Kobe Bryant on Kevin Garnett confronting Lakers rookie Julius Randle pic.twitter.com/3whPabqtTz — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) January 26, 2023

Tell us your favorite Kobe Bryant moments, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sports world.

