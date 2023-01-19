Usain Bolt is easily one of the most famous athletes in the entire world. He is a legendary Olympic athlete for Jamaica who dominated the 100-meter sprint for two decades. Now, however, Bolt is retired from Olympic sprinting and mostly just plays soccer in his free time.

Overall, Bolt was able to amass millions of dollars throughout his career. Additionally, Bolt was using this money to not just help himself retire but support his parents as well. Unfortunately, Bolt has lost over $12 million overnight, and there is no guarantee he will get it all back.

Usain Bolt of World XI FC arrives during a Soccer Aid for Unicef 2022 Training Session at Champneys Tring on June 10, 2022 in Tring, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Usain Bolt Takes Legal Action

According to Yahoo! Sports, Bolt had the money in an investment firm called Stocks and Securities Ltd. The company is in Kingston, and as it stands, Bolt and his lawyers are fighting to get the money back. As the story goes, none of this was Bolt’s fault. Instead, the company is saying that a rogue former employee went in and committed fraud against numerous customers.

Furthermore, SSL has noted that they are committed to making sure this never happens again. However, Bolt is still out $12 million, and he wants the company to pay up. “It is a grave disappointment, and we are hoping that the matter will be resolved in a way that Mr. Bolt will recover his money and be able to live in peace,” Bolt’s lawyer Linton Gordon said.

Usain Bolt of Team World XI reacts during the Soccer Aid for Unicef 2022 match between Team England and Team World XI at London Stadium on June 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

This is an absolute nightmare for anyone, although it is even worse when your entire retirement fund is at stake. Bolt has worked incredibly hard for that money, and to have it stolen by a fraudster is unfathomable.

