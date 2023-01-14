NFL wide receiver A.J. Green’s home in Roswell, Georgia was burglarized on Friday night, according to TMZ Sports. Police are currently tracking down the alleged thief.

Green’s house was empty at the time of the break-in, but it’s unclear how the thief gained entry to the home.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 28: Wide receiver A.J. Green #18 of the Arizona Cardinals carries the football after a reception during the second half of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

While the thief could get inside, they tripped a house alarm notifying the local police department. They responded around 8 PM.

Investigators will reportedly review surveillance cameras on the property to identify the suspect. Police are still taking an inventory of what the thief stole from the property.

Green has yet to comment on the reported break-in.

The NFL’s star’s property comes in at 2.7 acres while the house is 5,100 square feet. It has 4 bedrooms and 4 baths. The house is about 90 minutes from the University of Georgia, where Green played football from 2008 to 2010.

The burglary comes as Green finishes up his 12th season in the NFL. While he’s on track to become a free agent in the offseason, he recently admitted that retirement is an option.

“It’s a decision I have to make with my family, but whatever the decision is, I’m at peace with it,” Green told reporters. “I feel I’ve been true to this game my whole career, I did everything the right way, so if it’s my time to walk away, I’ll be ready.”

In his last season with the Cardinals, A.J. Green recorded just 236 yards and two touchdowns. He played in 15 games.

