Ja Morant has quickly blossomed into one of the best players in the entire NBA. As a result of his play, he has been able to turn the Memphis Grizzlies into real title contenders. Whether or not they go far this year truly depends on Morant’s ability to stay healthy.

Additionally, he has become a huge hero in the city of Memphis. For instance, Morant is always looking to help out fans in any way he can. On Wednesday night, Morant had such an opportunity after a story about an 11-year-old Grizzlies fan went viral.

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at FedExForum on January 11, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Ja Morant Reaches Out

As the story goes, Ellie Hughes wanted to get Morant’s attention on Monday. According to TMZ, Hughes put down her basketball to do so, but when she went to go grab it again, it was gone. Hughes goes to every Grizzlies home game, and the basketball was filled with signatures from players both past and present.

With the story subsequently going viral on social media, Morant decided to reach out through social media. Luckily, his message was heard, and he was able to link up with Hughes on Wednesday night.

do anybody know the family info? https://t.co/mS4JCNKaZf — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 11, 2023

In the video clip down below, you can see Hughes receiving a pair of signed Nike Ja 1s. She also got a signed game-worn jersey, which is truly amazing. Additionally, she got to spend some time with Morant, who scored 38 points in a win against the Spurs.

Overall, this was a great moment for the young fan. While they may still be hurt about losing their basketball, they still got an amazing experience in Memphis. Hopefully, that ball turns up sooner rather than later.

