Steven Spielberg says that he doesn’t consider Seth Rogen’s films to be “stoner movies,” since he’s never been high before. Spielberg made the comment on the red carpet for the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala.

“Well, having never been stoned, I don’t see them as stoner movies,” he told Variety reporter Marc Malkin, before referencing Superbad. “I see them as movies about a police officer giving solid, sound advice to an impressionable person.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 19: Director Steven Spielberg attends the European Premiere of ‘Ready Player One’ at Vue West End on March 19, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Malkin then asked for Spielberg to do live commentary on Rogen’s films, to which Rogen said, “One day.”

Back in 2018, Rogen appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he revealed that Spielberg isn’t a “big fan” of weed. Despite this, that didn’t stop Rogen from engaging in front of him.

“I just kept smoking it in Steven Spielberg’s face as I saw, like, the look on his face where he’s just like, ‘I’m never working with this motherfucker, ever,’” Rogen said at the time.

Rogen ended up going on to star in Spielberg’s newest film, The Fabelmans. For the movie, Rogen plays Bennie, a character heavily inspired by Spielberg’s uncle.

“[He’d be like] ‘My uncle did that all the time, do that, and let’s get another one,’ and it was like these new memories would form, and you’d capture them on film in real-time,” Rogen recalled. “Yeah, I’ll never have another experience like this.”

The Fabelmans hit theaters on November 11, 2022. The movie is based on Spielberg’s own adolescence and his introduction to the art of filmmaking. It also stars Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, and Gabriel LaBelle.

Check out Steven Spielberg’s comments on never having been stoned below.

What's Steven Spielberg's favorite Seth Rogen stoner movie?



"Having never been stoned, I don't see them as stoner movies!" https://t.co/x1DAcgp5NH pic.twitter.com/pSXiZIsvnk — Variety (@Variety) January 6, 2023

[Via]