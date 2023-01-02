As stars rise to fame, their bank accounts, too, accordingly grow in size. This allows them to finally indulge in various procedures and beauty routines, many of which alter their appearance. Over the years, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have become known as an undeniably notorious example of this.

While Kylie famously popularized lip injections several years ago, Good American founder Khloé is best known for transforming her figure. She previously trained consistently to slim and tone her body. Afterward, she began a reality series to help other people get in shape too.

Despite such a radical change in her looks, Kardashian continues to edit her photos. So much so, in fact, that she’s been called out on social media numerous times. Most recently, Twitter users are coming at her for “stealing” the face of another celebrity.

Earlier on Monday (January 2), the mother of two shared a new photo on her Instagram feed. “Sorbet x Prada,” she shortly wrote in the caption. In the snap, she lounges on a grey chair, her long legs markedly shining in the light beneath the sparkly mini-dress.

Her dark hair falls just below her shoulders, and the style is surprisingly complete with shaggy bangs that have many drawing comparisons to pop star Taylor Swift.

“I just… I [know] I’m not trippin’ tho,” one person particularly wrote in the comments. Others added, “Who tf is this,” as well as “Really thought this was Taylor Swift lol.”

Over on Twitter, the commentary later continued. “Khloé Kardashian (Taylor’s Version),” someone joked, referencing the Pennsylvania native’s stylized titles for her re-recorded albums.

“Khloé Kardashian’s face is really on a shuffle cause that is Taylor Swift,” someone else wrote.

In other news, the California-born star’s ex, Lamar Odom has been getting especially vulnerable about their past relationship lately. Specifically, he opened up about the embarrassment he feels over cheating on her.

Read more about that here. Keep scrolling for more Twitter reactions to Khloé Kardashian’s new photoshoot.

Khloe done morphed into Taylor swift pic.twitter.com/XZl3KPLZsa — toss a coin to your witcher (@itsayosigns) January 2, 2023

khloé kardashian (taylor’s version) — 🌼 (@azikiwe_ldr) January 2, 2023

khloe kardashian's face is really on a shuffle cause that is taylor swift 😭💀 https://t.co/UrqejhGHXn — klyde (@repsfolklore) January 2, 2023

The one time i find khloe kardashian attractive is when she looks like taylor swift lol https://t.co/NbE4qGwe9C — Heidi Klum's The Worm (@BatkingFinalMix) January 2, 2023

oh kim must have thought taylor broke into her house when khloe walked in https://t.co/aJw4peFUWl — twicetagram (@2tagram) January 2, 2023

It’s Khloe K, she’s giving major Taylor Swift vibes here — The Cosmetic Lane (@TheCosmeticLane) January 2, 2023

I thought this was Taylor at first 💀



New year, new face for Khloe https://t.co/oZZ1HXgQ5m — Kelli 🌸 (@Kelli2457) January 2, 2023

Khloe shapeshifted into Taylor Swift. That's crazy. — . (@GoHomeKJ) January 2, 2023

These pictures look like khloe did a face swap with j lo or Taylor swift lol — CC (@sheslaydaily) January 2, 2023

