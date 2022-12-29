Though we haven’t even hit New Years yet, Yung Booke and Future are already considering their “Easter Fit” in 2023.

Yung Booke is closing out the year on a high note with the release of his new track alongside Future, “Easter Fit.” The two rappers connect alongside ATL Jacob for the new single. It’s a glossy, aggressive banger that fuses their chemistry together. The two rappers reflect on their status through melodic flexes that find them basking in designer drip and money as a result of their success. Booke looks at how he runs his city like Big U while Future’s observations of his wealth are nonchalant, matching his effortless cool. “I’m ’bout to catch a private, I’mma be late for that,” Future raps during his second verse on the record.

Though Booke hasn’t necessarily released a ton of music throughout the year, “Easter Fit” is bound to be a smash record. Between their seamless chemistry and ATL Jacob’s infectious production, Booke and Future make an excellent pairing. Hopefully, this collaboration leads to more in the future.

It seems like this could be Future’s final feature of the year, though he’s clearly ending things correctly. The Atlanta rapper’s experienced an excellent 2022 following the release of I NEVER LIKED YOU. The project, largely produced by ATL Jacob, became one of the highest-performing albums of the year. “WAIT FOR YOU” ft. Drake and Tems helped Future earn the second chart-topping single of his career.

It’s unclear what Yung Booke and Future have in store in the new year but thankfully, they’ve left us with some heat to close out 2022. Check out the new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Pablo Escobar with the work, do numbers, yeah, yeah

Pop me one, I woo, turn to a monster, uh, uh

Forty pointers on her wrist, I’m her sponsor, yeah, yeah

That’s the one, put that dick past her tonsils, uh, uh