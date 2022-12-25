In the spirit of giving, we have more new music for your listening pleasure this Christmas. Next on our list of hot recent arrivals is Tafia’s “Stand On Bidness,” which made its official debut on December 20th.

The Dream Chasers artist‘s track came with a Skeeboe-directed music video. Cameras capture dynamic shots of him in the studio, and later, exploring Florida and all of its beauty. As dusk settles, palm trees and luxurious vehicles help to set the vibe.

Throughout his lyrics, Tafia flaunts his status as the realest trapper in the 305 (by his standards, anyway). Additionally, he shares bars about transitioning from his chaotic childhood “slinging pieces and swiping cars” to his current life. Among the many luxuries his success has markedly brought him are five-star meals and fancy whips.

“I got a fetish, I like nice cars and bust down Audemars / The key to my success was slangin’ P’s and swipin’ cards,” the song’s first verse chiefly begins. “I’m never satisfied, could ball today and gone tomorrow / Repercussions from my savage like I shouldn’t have got involved.”

“Stand On Bidness” follows Tafia’s previously shared “Can’t Let Up” release. It also premiered in December and finds him reflecting on his humble beginnings before rising to fame.

Other 2022 arrivals from the recording artist include “Big Mood” with DJ Cruz, NateTaylorr, and Rellyski, as well as “Life of the party” alongside Nick Garcia, Gnautica, and Tropdavinci.

Finally, stream Tafia’s “Stand On Bidness” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know what your thoughts on the new single are in the comments.

