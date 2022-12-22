Kyrie Irving lost his Nike deal last month following his anti-Semitic Twitter post. Ultimately, Kyrie apologized for sharing the Amazon documentary, although, for many, the damage had already been done. Subsequently, Irving was suspended by the Nets before being reinstated two weeks later.

These days, Kyrie is excelling on the Brooklyn Nets, who look like a title contender. Overall, things are going well for him, particularly on the sneaker front. He is now looking to get a new deal and it seems like brands like Puma and New Balance are interested.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on December 18, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving x SIA Collective

According to Musiq Soulchild, who recently spoke with TMZ, Kyrie is actually in advanced talks with SIA Collective. SIA Collective is a shoe brand from Devlin Carter, and it has been making huge waves. Musiq claims that while copping some shoes at SIA, he was told that Kyrie is seriously considering a partnership.

“I think that will be an awesome decision,” Musiq said. For now, however, an official decision has not yet been made by Kyrie. Either way, there is someone with a lot of interesting in the Nets star, and that will certainly go a long way.

Overall, it has always been hard for athletes to compete while working with smaller brands. For instance, guys like Dwyane Wade and Klay Thompson have never had the “iconic” sneaker status they would have with a Nike or an Adidas. Kyrie’s first few shoes with Nike were incredible, and no matter where he goes, it will be almost impossible to capture that lightning in a bottle again.

However, Kyrie has a lot of fans who are ready to support him. That said, it will be interesting to see how this plays out. If Kyrie signs with SIA Collective, he could certainly catapult them into a more mainstream conversation.

Let us know what you think Kyrie should do, in the comments below.

[Via]