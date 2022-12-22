LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have had their fair share of struggles this season. Right now, Anthony Davis is out with a foot injury, which means LeBron has to carry. Overall, James had done this before, however, at 38 years old, it is a lot harder.

Last night, the Lakers played against the Sacramento Kings. Although LeBron was able to score 31, his team was still blown out. It was yet another harsh reminder that his Lakers team does not have enough pieces to actually go very far.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the warm up before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on December 21, 2022 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

LeBron Pre-Game Diss

Prior to the match, LeBron came through with an Instagram post in which he wrote “The Man In The Arena.” The photo was taken inside of the Kings’ arena, and as you can see, LeBron cropped out the “S” in “Kings.” Of course, this is because his nickname is “King James.” Overall, it was a very silly way to promote himself.

LeBron crossing out the S in "Kings" for his Instagram post is the funniest thing I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/c1NpVDKbt2 — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) December 22, 2022

Consequently, James was roasted for his use of social media. As you will see in the tweets below, many called LeBron corny for what he did. After all, he openly disrespected the Kings, only for it to backfire with a pretty bad L.

“LMFAO this is aggressively corny,” one fan wrote. “Imagine doing all of that just too end up losing the game by double digits. thinks he’s the king what a c0rny ass mf,” said another.

Lebron is such a fucking idiot it’s funny at this point now https://t.co/eqjb7ezeHs — Zack (@zack_hamel9) December 22, 2022

imagine doing all of that just too end up losing the game by double digits. thinks he’s the king what a c0rny ass mf. https://t.co/MABODSoSlw — GSW: On the Road Floppers (@KCBrooklin) December 22, 2022

lmfao this is aggressively corny https://t.co/SQmBzZprQm — Keller Pointe Legend (@4MPZoss) December 22, 2022

Gone ahead & delete that post lil fella @KingJames lmfao https://t.co/Z98vKEyGAf — GranToreno916 (@GranToreno916) December 22, 2022

Moving forward, LeBron might want to consider his marketing efforts. Perhaps the Kings saw this post and got motivated. Either way, it was a bad look for James, whose team is now sitting at a record of 13-18.

Let us know what you thought of the post, in the comments down below.

[Via]