LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have had their fair share of struggles this season. Right now, Anthony Davis is out with a foot injury, which means LeBron has to carry. Overall, James had done this before, however, at 38 years old, it is a lot harder.
Last night, the Lakers played against the Sacramento Kings. Although LeBron was able to score 31, his team was still blown out. It was yet another harsh reminder that his Lakers team does not have enough pieces to actually go very far.
LeBron Pre-Game Diss
Prior to the match, LeBron came through with an Instagram post in which he wrote “The Man In The Arena.” The photo was taken inside of the Kings’ arena, and as you can see, LeBron cropped out the “S” in “Kings.” Of course, this is because his nickname is “King James.” Overall, it was a very silly way to promote himself.
Consequently, James was roasted for his use of social media. As you will see in the tweets below, many called LeBron corny for what he did. After all, he openly disrespected the Kings, only for it to backfire with a pretty bad L.
“LMFAO this is aggressively corny,” one fan wrote. “Imagine doing all of that just too end up losing the game by double digits. thinks he’s the king what a c0rny ass mf,” said another.
Moving forward, LeBron might want to consider his marketing efforts. Perhaps the Kings saw this post and got motivated. Either way, it was a bad look for James, whose team is now sitting at a record of 13-18.
Let us know what you thought of the post, in the comments down below.
[Via]