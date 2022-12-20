Formula One Bans Political Statements From Drivers
Formula One doesn’t want its drivers to speak up at races anymore.
Formula One has become one of the most popular sports in the entire world. Thanks to the Netflix docuseries Drive To Survive, more people are enticed in the sport than ever before. Overall, there are some amazing personalities throughout the sport. Additionally, there is plenty of drama to keep you coming back for more.
In 2020, Formula One found itself in the spotlight thanks to numerous drivers taking a stand against racism. Europe has been known for taking a blind eye to these matters, however, drivers like Lewis Hamilton led the charge for drivers to be more politically engaged.
Formula One Reacts
For the most part, Formula One was encouraging these sorts of statements. Hamilton would wear t-shirts that bring awareness to Breonna Taylor, while others would wear “End Racism” shirts. The only time things got dicey was when the sport would go to the middle east, where some countries have poor human rights records.
Subsequently, Formula One has decided to reverse its stance on political statements. According to TMZ, the organization has officially banned any sort of political statements at its races. However, if a player gets a message approved by F1, then they can make it.
This is a fairly shocking decision, however, it was one that was recommended by the International Olympic Committee. The IOC wants to make sports politically neutral, and now, F1 is following suit.
