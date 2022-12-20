Formula One has become one of the most popular sports in the entire world. Thanks to the Netflix docuseries Drive To Survive, more people are enticed in the sport than ever before. Overall, there are some amazing personalities throughout the sport. Additionally, there is plenty of drama to keep you coming back for more.

In 2020, Formula One found itself in the spotlight thanks to numerous drivers taking a stand against racism. Europe has been known for taking a blind eye to these matters, however, drivers like Lewis Hamilton led the charge for drivers to be more politically engaged.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP stands on the grid wearing a shirt in tribute to the late Breonna Taylor before the F1 Grand Prix of Tuscany at Mugello Circuit on September 13, 2020 in Scarperia, Italy. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Formula One Reacts

For the most part, Formula One was encouraging these sorts of statements. Hamilton would wear t-shirts that bring awareness to Breonna Taylor, while others would wear “End Racism” shirts. The only time things got dicey was when the sport would go to the middle east, where some countries have poor human rights records.

Subsequently, Formula One has decided to reverse its stance on political statements. According to TMZ, the organization has officially banned any sort of political statements at its races. However, if a player gets a message approved by F1, then they can make it.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP is pictured wearing a shirt in tribute to the late Breonna Taylor on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of Tuscany at Mugello Circuit on September 13, 2020 in Scarperia, Italy. (Photo by Dan Istitene – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

This is a fairly shocking decision, however, it was one that was recommended by the International Olympic Committee. The IOC wants to make sports politically neutral, and now, F1 is following suit.

