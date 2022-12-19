It’s no secret that Khloé Kardashian doesn’t exactly resemble her siblings. While they stand closer to five feet in height, she’s a whopping 5’10” and has bright green eyes that stand out in contrast to the dark brown ones on the rest of her family members. In the past, her genetics have long been a joke within the family – so much so, in fact, that she once took a paternity test on an episode of their OG reality series.

While matriarch Kris Jenner has maintained that her ex, Rob Kardashian, is the Good American founder’s father, others have been long convinced that it’s actually OJ Simpson. As you may remember, Khloé’s father was one of the accused murderer’s lawyers before his tragic death due to lung cancer.

Though talk of the mother of two’s paternity has died down lately (people are much more concerned with the ongoing paternity scandals of her own baby daddy), the 75-year-old has the internet talking once again after appearing on the Full Send Podcast.

“I always thought Kris was a cute girl. She was really nice. But, you know… I was — I was dating supermodels!” he said of gossip regarding him and the marketing mogul previously hooking up.

Simpson went on to say, “The rumour ain’t true. Nowhere even close to being true.” When the host teased him, “Some people think you might be Khloé Kardashian’s real dad,” he quickly made it known, “No… No, I’m not.”

As Radar Online notes, this isn’t the first time the controversial athlete has spoken about the gossip. “You know, Rob Kardashian, he was like a brother to me. He was a great guy,” he wrote on Twitter in 2019.

“He met and married Kris and they really had a terrific time together, when they were together. Unfortunately, that ended. But never — and I want to stress, never, in any shape or form — have I ever had any interest in Kris, romantically or sexually, and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me. So all of these stories are bogus, bad, tasteless.”

Elsewhere in his appearance on Full Send, allegations regarding Simpson’s involvement in his ex-wife’s murder were brought up. Naturally, he swiftly avoided them and let it be known that the past trauma isn’t something he’s willing to discuss.

