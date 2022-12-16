Draymond Green made headlines just a couple of days ago as he accused a fan in Milwaukee of uttering death threats. This took place in a game against the Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Consequently, the fan was kicked out which is standard practice when this sort of thing occurs.

If you have been paying attention to the NBA as of late, you would know that these incidents are starting to become a lot more common. Overall, it has been an issue for the league, and Adam Silver is looking at ways to make arenas safer for players.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors has a few words to say after recieving his second technical foul in the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 14, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Did Draymond Green Lie?

Now, however, it is being reported that Draymond may have lied about what was said. The man who was kicked out is an r&b singer by the name of Mike Shane. On Thursday, he told his story on the KJ Live podcast. As Shane explains, he was simply chastizing Draymond for punching Jordan Poole, who is a Milwaukee native.

“I was speaking up for the city of Milwaukee,” Shane said. “Basically telling him, like, we’re giving you a pass. We haven’t forgotten about what you did — a big bully — and we’re giving you a pass.”

Shane also revealed how the police in his section tried to vouch for him, although he still got kicked out, anyway.

“There was two police officers who were actually right there,” Shane said. “There was a police officer and the league security who came back there and vouched for me. They were right there and said I didn’t use any profanity, I didn’t say anything malicious.”

Since the incident, the Bucks have apologized to Shane. Furthermore, they have even offered him tickets to a future game. Overall, it is a weird situation that Green may have to answer for.

