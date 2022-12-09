Justin Bieber has never been shy to show off his eclectic tastes when it comes to the fashion world. He is someone who has built a clothing brand of his own, so he knows what he is doing. Although you may not like his fashion sense, there is no doubt that he is confident in his skin.

Bieber is a public figure, which means his clothes are always on full display. Additionally, this is especially true when he steps out at a hockey game, for instance. JB is a huge Toronto Maple Leafs fan, and on Thursday night, he found himself in the Six for a game between the Leafs and the Kings.

Justin Bieber is seen on November 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) via Getty

Justin Bieber Turns Heads

The Toronto Maple Leads were able to score five goals last night in their 5-0 win over the Kings. However, it really was Bieber who shined last night thanks to his stunning puffer jacket. In the images below, you can see that the jacket had numerous shades of pink and purple, with even some blue. All of these colors combined to create some gorgeous heart shapes.

Some members of the Leafs commented on the Jacket, including Auston Matthews, who said “It was hard to miss.” In fact, many on Twitter seemed to have a similar opinion as Matthews.

“Bieber at the Leafs game looking like Willy Wonka,” one Twitter user wrote about the jacket. Another one said: “Nothing more Canadian than a pic of Justin Bieber wearing his Leafs cap and drinking his Timmies.”

THE PASSION ™️ pic.twitter.com/Mbp7vvfnca — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 9, 2022

Eventually, someone on Twitter was able to find the jacket for sale online. The store that carries it had it on sale for about $125. That is a pretty good deal for a garment that will make you like the Biebs.

Let us know what you think of the jacket, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the streetwear and sports worlds.

