Once again, Art Basel is taking over Florida. This year, thousands of artists in the visual and musical worlds have descended on Miami for events, exclusive parties, and to bask in off-the-wall art pieces. Aside from the photos of celebrities floating around social media, an ATM installation has become a hot topic. The art installation is a working, fully functional ATM; however, if used, it displays how much is in your checking account.

Confrontational? Possibly embarrassing? Sure. But that didn’t stop hundreds of people from putting their checking accounts out there for the world to see. In a clip that circulated online, viewers watched as a screen scrolled through not only bank accounts on a leaderboard but also showed a photo of the person in question.

According to Business Insider, the Art Basel installation arrived courtesy of MSCHF. The leaderboard showed quite a few guests who secured significant bags—including the man who boasted $2.9 million in his checking account. The outlet also stated that another man with $48,000 couldn’t break into the Top 20 spots.

This is just the latest from MSCHF that has caused the world to stop and stare. The company has been active in headlines in recent years as they’re faced a series of litigation. They partnered with Tyga for his “Wavy Baby” sneakers, but later, Vans hit MSCHF with a lawsuit. It was alleged that MSCHF and Tyga stole Vans’ signature design.

Boycott Nike is trending, as the company has distances itself from Lil Nas X Satan shoe.

Many have accused Nike of promoting satanism and questioning where the blood is from.

Footage of the 'Satan shoes.'

(DeanO) pic.twitter.com/m5zWZPP1ED — Apex World News (@apexworldnews) March 29, 2021

Read More: Lil Nas X Slams Nike For Blocking The Sale Of “Satan’s Shoes”

MSCHF was also responsible for Nas-X" class="text-word" target="_blank" >Lil Nas X’s controversial “Satan Shoes” which caused a firestorm of reactions. The singer-rapper pushed his critics to their breaking points when the shoe was announced, but Nike stepped in and shut that down.

It’s unclear who topped the ATM installation, but with all of the high rollers in Miami, anything is possible.

[via]